Omkar Overseas Ltd Annually Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2012
Gross Sales
10.36
Excise Duty
0
Net Sales
10.36
Other Operating Income
0
Other Income
0
Total Income
10.36
Total Expenditure
10.25
PBIDT
0.11
Interest
0
PBDT
0.11
Depreciation
0
Minority Interest Before NP
0
Tax
0.02
Deferred Tax
0
Reported Profit After Tax
0.09
Minority Interest After NP
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
0.09
Extra-ordinary Items
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
0.09
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.18
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
Dividend (%)
0
Equity
4.92
Public Shareholding (Number)
47,21,483
Public Shareholding (%)
94.43
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
2,78,517
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
100
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
5.57
PBIDTM(%)
1.15
PBDTM(%)
1.15
PATM(%)
0.86
No Record Found
