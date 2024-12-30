iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Omkar Overseas Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

5.99
(0.00%)
Dec 30, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Omkar Overseas Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0.02

0.25

1.19

1.22

yoy growth (%)

-89.37

-78.66

-3.04

-19.49

Raw materials

0

-0.24

-1.13

-1.1

As % of sales

0

97.88

95.36

90.13

Employee costs

-0.01

0

0

-0.01

As % of sales

44.44

0

0

1.17

Other costs

-0.15

-0.06

-0.06

-0.05

As % of sales (Other Cost)

575.93

25.86

5.61

4.66

Operating profit

-0.14

-0.06

-0.01

0.04

OPM

-520.38

-23.75

-0.98

4.03

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Interest expense

-4.47

0

-6.37

0

Other income

0

0.06

0.03

0

Profit before tax

-0.14

0

0.02

0.04

Taxes

0

0

0

-0.01

Tax rate

-0.32

-33.07

-31.2

-20.17

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-0.14

0

0.01

0.03

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-0.14

0

0.01

0.03

yoy growth (%)

-7,381.89

-88.48

-57.75

119.57

NPM

-518.87

0.75

1.4

3.21

Omkar Overseas : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Omkar Overseas Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.