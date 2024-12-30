Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0.02
0.25
1.19
1.22
yoy growth (%)
-89.37
-78.66
-3.04
-19.49
Raw materials
0
-0.24
-1.13
-1.1
As % of sales
0
97.88
95.36
90.13
Employee costs
-0.01
0
0
-0.01
As % of sales
44.44
0
0
1.17
Other costs
-0.15
-0.06
-0.06
-0.05
As % of sales (Other Cost)
575.93
25.86
5.61
4.66
Operating profit
-0.14
-0.06
-0.01
0.04
OPM
-520.38
-23.75
-0.98
4.03
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Interest expense
-4.47
0
-6.37
0
Other income
0
0.06
0.03
0
Profit before tax
-0.14
0
0.02
0.04
Taxes
0
0
0
-0.01
Tax rate
-0.32
-33.07
-31.2
-20.17
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.14
0
0.01
0.03
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-0.14
0
0.01
0.03
yoy growth (%)
-7,381.89
-88.48
-57.75
119.57
NPM
-518.87
0.75
1.4
3.21
