Omkar Overseas Ltd Company Summary

5.99
(0.00%)
Jan 13, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Omkar Overseas Ltd Summary

Incorporated on 25 Nov.94 as a public limited company, Omkar Overseas (OOL) was promoted by the Omkar Group. The company took over Omkar Exports, a partnership firm which was engaged in the business of exports of fabrics and made ups, with effect from Jan.95. The Company is generally dealing/trading in the in textile items in India.Omkar Exports, which was taken over by the company, was accorded the status of Export House in Nov.94. OOL purchases grey cloth and gets it processed in the associate group concerns having processing facilities of over 900 lac mtr pa. It exports bed sheets and processed fabrics to Sweden, France, Switzerland, the UK, Norway, Germany, etc.The company came out with a public issue in Dec.95 to part-finance its expansion programme involving the expansion of its export activities by augmenting the resources for working capital finance; by strengthening the infrastructure facilities for better liasion with foreign clients by opening display centre at Bombay and by enhancing stitching facilities for better quality maintenance and value addition.

