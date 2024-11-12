iifl-logo-icon 1
Omkar Overseas Ltd Board Meeting

5.99
(0.00%)
Jan 13, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Omkar Overseas CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting12 Nov 202428 Oct 2024
Quarterly Results Outcome of Board Meeting for approval of Unaudited Financial Results of Omkar Overseas Limited. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.11.2024)
Board Meeting6 Sep 20246 Sep 2024
Board Meeting Outcome for the 28th Annual General Meeting of the company.
Board Meeting24 Aug 202421 Aug 2024
OMKAR OVERSEAS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Fundraising for the Company via Preferential Issue through issuance of fresh equity shares Outcome of Board Meeting for the purpose of Preferential issue. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 24.08.2024)
Board Meeting2 Aug 202419 Jul 2024
OMKAR OVERSEAS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended on 30th June 2024. Outcome for unaudited standalone Financial Results for Quarter Ended June 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 02.08.2024)
Board Meeting15 May 20248 May 2024
OMKAR OVERSEAS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 15/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve AUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2024 APPROVAL OF AUDITED STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENT (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 15/05/2024)
Board Meeting26 Feb 20248 Feb 2024
OMKAR OVERSEAS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the scheme of arrangement in the nature of reorganization of Capital of the Company under Section 230 read with Section 66 of and other applicable provisions of the Companies Act 2013 as amended The Board of Directors Considered and approved the scheme of arrangement in the nature of reorganization of Capital of the Company under Section 230 read with Section 66 of and other applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 as amended; (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 26.02.2024)
Board Meeting25 Jan 202417 Jan 2024
OMKAR OVERSEAS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1) the standalone Unaudited financial results for the Quarter ended and Nine Months ended on 31st December 2023 2) Any other business with the permission of the chairperson. RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER AND NINE MONTHS ENDED 31.12.2023 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 25/01/2024)

