Board Meeting 12 Nov 2024 28 Oct 2024

Quarterly Results Outcome of Board Meeting for approval of Unaudited Financial Results of Omkar Overseas Limited. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.11.2024)

Board Meeting 6 Sep 2024 6 Sep 2024

Board Meeting Outcome for the 28th Annual General Meeting of the company.

Board Meeting 24 Aug 2024 21 Aug 2024

OMKAR OVERSEAS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Fundraising for the Company via Preferential Issue through issuance of fresh equity shares Outcome of Board Meeting for the purpose of Preferential issue. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 24.08.2024)

Board Meeting 2 Aug 2024 19 Jul 2024

OMKAR OVERSEAS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended on 30th June 2024. Outcome for unaudited standalone Financial Results for Quarter Ended June 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 02.08.2024)

Board Meeting 15 May 2024 8 May 2024

OMKAR OVERSEAS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 15/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve AUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2024 APPROVAL OF AUDITED STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENT (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 15/05/2024)

Board Meeting 26 Feb 2024 8 Feb 2024

OMKAR OVERSEAS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the scheme of arrangement in the nature of reorganization of Capital of the Company under Section 230 read with Section 66 of and other applicable provisions of the Companies Act 2013 as amended The Board of Directors Considered and approved the scheme of arrangement in the nature of reorganization of Capital of the Company under Section 230 read with Section 66 of and other applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 as amended; (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 26.02.2024)

Board Meeting 25 Jan 2024 17 Jan 2024