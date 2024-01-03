iifl-logo-icon 1
Orind Exports Ltd Balance Sheet

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2011Mar-2010Mar-2009

Equity Capital

14.62

14.62

14.62

Preference Capital

0

0

0

Reserves

-10.88

-10.8

5.89

Net Worth

3.74

3.82

20.51

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

3.74

3.82

20.51

Fixed Assets

0.49

0.49

0.5

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.01

0.01

0.4

Networking Capital

3.21

3.28

18.66

Inventories

0

0

0

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

0.02

0.05

0.03

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

4.7

4.74

21.31

Sundry Creditors

-1.21

-1.21

-1.63

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-0.3

-0.3

-1.05

Cash

0.03

0.04

0.95

Total Assets

3.74

3.82

20.51

