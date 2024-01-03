Orind Exports Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2011
|Mar-2010
|Mar-2009
Equity Capital
14.62
14.62
14.62
Preference Capital
0
0
0
Reserves
-10.88
-10.8
5.89
Net Worth
3.74
3.82
20.51
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
3.74
3.82
20.51
Fixed Assets
0.49
0.49
0.5
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.01
0.01
0.4
Networking Capital
3.21
3.28
18.66
Inventories
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
0.02
0.05
0.03
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
4.7
4.74
21.31
Sundry Creditors
-1.21
-1.21
-1.63
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-0.3
-0.3
-1.05
Cash
0.03
0.04
0.95
Total Assets
3.74
3.82
20.51
