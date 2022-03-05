TO THE MEMBERS OF OSEASPRE CONSULTANTS LIMITED Report on the Audit of the Ind AS Financial Statements Opinion

We have audited the accompanying Ind AS financial statements of Oseaspre Consultants Limited

("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Cash Flows and the Statement of Changes in Equity for the year then ended, and notes to the Ind AS financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as ‘Ind AS financial statements).

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Ind AS financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (the

"Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian

Accounting Standard) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, the loss and total comprehensive loss, its cash flows and the changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

Basis of Opinion

We conducted our audit of the Ind AS financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the ‘Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Ind AS Financial

Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the Ind AS financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the Ind AS financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the Ind AS financial statements of the current period. We have determined that there are no key audit matters to communicate in our report.

Information Other than the Ind AS Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Directors report, but does not include the Ind AS financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the Ind AS financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the Ind AS financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the Ind AS financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information. we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Ind AS Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters in Section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, total comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the Ind AS and other accounting principles generally accepted in India.

This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provision of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the Ind AS financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibility for the Audit of the Ind AS Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Ind AS financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Ind AS financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also: ? Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Ind AS financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control. ? Obtain an understanding of internal financial control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place with reference to Ind AS financial statements and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of the users of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2016 ("the Order") issued by the Central

Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the Annexure A, a statement on the matters specified in the paragraph 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143 (3) of the Act, we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books except for the matter stated in paragraph h(vi) below on reporting under Rule 11(g).

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, the Statement of Cash Flows and the Statement of Changes in Equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid Ind AS financial statements comply with the Ind AS prescribed under section 133 of the Act, read with relevant rules issued thereunder. e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

f) The observation relating to the maintenance of accounts and other matters connected are as stated in the paragraph (b) above on reporting under section 143(3)(b) and paragraph h(vi) below on reporting under Rule 11(g)

g) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over Ind AS financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in Annexure B.

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with

Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company does not have any pending litigations which would impact its financial position.

ii. The Company did not have any material foreseeable losses on long term contracts including derivative contracts requiring provision under the applicable law or accounting standards.

iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. The Management has represented that:

(a) To the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity

("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) To the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the

Ultimate Beneficiaries;

Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

v. As per information and explanation represented by Management and based on the records of the Company, no dividend has been declared or paid during the year by the Company, hence the compliance with Section 123 of the Act is not applicable. vi. Based on our examination, which included test checks, the Company has used accounting software (Tally ERP) for maintaining its books of account for the year ended March 31, 2024, which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility for all relevant transactions recorded in the software, except that the audit trail feature in the said software did not operate throughout the year, but was operating as on the balance sheet date.

Further, the said EL version was not tampered with post its implementation.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1, 2023, reporting under Rule 11 (g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the year ended March 31, 2024.

3. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, there is no remuneration paid / provided by the Company during the year.

For KALYANIWALLA & MISTRY LLP CHARTERED ACCOUNTANTS

Firm Regn. No.: 104607W / W100166

Sd/-

Jamshed K. Udwadia

PARTNER

M. No.: 124658

UDIN: 24124658BKAIZH9671 Mumbai, May 22, 2024

Annexure A to the Independent Auditors Report

Referred to in Para 1 ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements in our Independent Auditors Report to the members of the Company on the Ind AS financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2024.

Statement on Matters specified in paragraphs 3 & 4 of the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020:

i) a) (A) The Company does not have any Property, Plant and Equipment. The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of investment property.

(B) The Company does not have intangible assets. Accordingly, the provisions of paragraph 3 (i) (a) (B) of the Order are not applicable.

b) The Company does not have any Property, Plant and Equipment..

c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the title deeds of all immovable property disclosed in the financial statements is held in the name of the Company.

d) The Company does not have any Property, Plant and Equipment or intangible assets during the year. The Company has not revalued its investment property during the year.

e) No proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder. Accordingly, the provisions of paragraph 3 (i) (e) of the Order are not applicable.

ii) (a) The Company does not have any inventories and therefore the provisions of paragraph 3(ii) (a) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(b) The Company has not been sanctioned any working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate, at any points of time in the year, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets. Accordingly, the provisions of paragraph 3 (ii) (b) of the Order are not applicable.

iii) The Company has not made any investment during the year or provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties. Accordingly, the provisions of paragraph 3 (iii) of the Order are not applicable.

iv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not given any loans or guarantees or provided any securities to parties covered u/s 185 of the Act or made any investments covered u/s 186 of the Act.

v) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits from the public within the meaning of section 73 to 76 and the rules framed there under.

vi) Reporting under paragraph 3(vi) of the Order is not applicable, as the Companys business activities are not covered by the Companies (Cost Reports and Audit) Rules, 2014. vii) (a) According to the information and explanation given to us and the records examined by us, the Company is regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues, including dues pertaining to provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, goods and service tax, profession tax, cess and any other statutory dues with the appropriate authorities, wherever applicable and there are no such outstanding dues as at March 31, 2024, for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us there are no dues of income tax and goods and service tax, which have not been deposited on account of any dispute.

viii) There were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961), Accordingly, the provisions of paragraph 3 (viii) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

ix) The Company has no loans or other borrowings. Accordingly, the provisions of paragraph 3 (ix) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

x) (a) The Company has not raised any money by way of initial public offer, further public offer (including debt instruments) and term loans during the year. Accordingly, the provisions of paragraph 3(x)(a) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(b) During the year, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully or partly or optionally) and hence reporting under paragraph 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

xi) (a) No fraud by the Company or any fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year. Accordingly, the provisions of paragraph 3(xi)(a) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(b) No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and upto the date of this report.

(c) There have been no whistleblower complaints received by the Company during the year.

xii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a nidhi company. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable.

xiii) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of the Act where applicable and details of such transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

xiv) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the documents and records produced before us, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business;

(b) The reports of the Internal Auditors for the year under audit were considered by the statutory auditor;

xv) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records, the Company has not entered into non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable.

xvi) (a) The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, the provisions of paragraph 3(xvi)(a) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(b) The Company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities without a valid Certificate of Registration (CoR) from the Reserve Bank of India as per the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934;

(c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India,

(d) In our opinion, there is no core investment company within the Group (as defined in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) and accordingly provisions of paragraph 3(xvi)(d) of the Order are not applicable.

xvii) The Company has incurred cash losses during the year covered by our audit and in the immediately preceding financial year.

xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable.

xix) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that the Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due;

xx) (a) The Company is not required to spend amount towards Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR). Accordingly, the provisions of paragraph 3(xx)(a) of the Order are not applicable.

(b) The Company is not required to spend amount towards Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR). Accordingly, the provisions of paragraph 3(xx)(b) of the Order are not applicable.

For KALYANIWALLA & MISTRY LLP CHARTERED ACCOUNTANTS

Firm Regn. No.: 104607W / W100166

Sd/-

Jamshed K. Udwadia

PARTNER

M. No.: 124658

UDIN: 24124658BKAIZH9671 Mumbai, May 22, 2024

Annexure B to the Independent Auditors Report

Referred to in Para 2 (f) ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements in our Independent Auditors Report to the members of the Company on the Ind AS financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2024.

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the

Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over Ind AS financial statements of Oseaspre Consultants Limited ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the Ind AS financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on "the internal control over Ind AS financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India". These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over Ind AS financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance

Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the

Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over Ind AS financial statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over Ind AS financial statements and their operating effectiveness.

Our audit of internal financial controls system over Ind AS financial statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over Ind AS financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the Ind AS financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over Ind AS financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Ind AS financial statements

A Companys internal financial control over Ind AS financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of Ind AS financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A Companys internal financial control over Ind AS financial statements include those policies and procedures that:

(1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company;

(2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of Ind AS financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the Company; and

(3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the Companys assets that could have a material effect on the Ind AS financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Ind AS financial statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over Ind AS financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over Ind AS financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over Ind AS financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over Ind AS financial statements and such internal financial controls over Ind AS financial statements were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over Ind AS financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

For KALYANIWALLA & MISTRY LLP CHARTERED ACCOUNTANTS

Firm Regn. No.: 104607W / W100166

Sd/-

Jamshed K. Udwadia

PARTNER

M. No.: 124658

UDIN: 24124658BKAIZH9671

Mumbai, May 22, 2024