SectorMiscellaneous
Open₹17.95
Prev. Close₹17.95
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹17.95
Day's Low₹17.95
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹35
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)0.36
P/E9.02
EPS1.99
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
0.2
0.2
0.2
0.2
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
0.46
0.6
0.67
0.72
Net Worth
0.66
0.8
0.87
0.92
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.05
-0.03
-0.04
-0.04
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
GMR Airports Ltd
GMRAIRPORT
91.23
|0
|96,329.54
|67.83
|0
|507.72
|51.18
International Gemmological Institute (India) Ltd
IGIL
390.05
|37.22
|16,856.39
|139.14
|0.63
|234.2
|50.61
Embassy Developments Ltd
EMBDL
114.85
|55.75
|15,686.77
|-47.29
|0
|588.57
|86.16
Rites Ltd
RITES
280.6
|35.47
|13,485.74
|134.41
|3.14
|586.61
|52.71
RattanIndia Enterprises Ltd
RTNINDIA
64.06
|82.13
|8,854.82
|-352.92
|0
|4.9
|7.62
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Non Executive Director
J C Bham
Non Executive Director
S Raja
Non Executive Director
Bhaktawar Pardiwalla
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Ganesh S Pardeshi
Independent Director
Sanjive Arora
Independent Director
Nitin Hariyantlal Datanwala
Neville House,
J N Heredia Marg Ballard Est,
Maharashtra - 400001
Tel: 91-022-22618071
Website: http://www.oseaspre.com
Email: oseaspre@gmail.com
Karvy Selenium Tow-B,
31&32 Financial Dist, Nanakramguda,
Hyderabad-500032
Tel: 91-40-67162222
Website: www.kfintech.com
Email: einward.ris@kfintech.com
Summary
Oseaspre Consultants Limited was incorporated in the year June 28, 1982. The Company is engaged in the business of provision of technical know-how or rendering of services in connection with the provi...
Reports by Oseaspre Consultants Ltd
