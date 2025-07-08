iifl-logo
Oseaspre Consultants Ltd Share Price Live

17.95
(0.00%)
Mar 5, 2022|11:50:10 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open17.95
  • Day's High17.95
  • 52 Wk High0
  • Prev. Close17.95
  • Day's Low17.95
  • 52 Wk Low 0
  • P/E9.02
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value35
  • EPS1.99
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)0.36
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Oseaspre Consultants Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Miscellaneous

Open

17.95

Prev. Close

17.95

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

17.95

Day's Low

17.95

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

35

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

0.36

P/E

9.02

EPS

1.99

Divi. Yield

0

Oseaspre Consultants Ltd Corporate Action

7 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

22 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 22 May, 2024

22 May 2025

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Oseaspre Consultants Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Oseaspre Consultants Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jul, 2025|12:01 AM
Mar-2025Dec-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 73.52%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 73.52%

Non-Promoter- 26.47%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 26.47%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Oseaspre Consultants Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

0.2

0.2

0.2

0.2

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

0.46

0.6

0.67

0.72

Net Worth

0.66

0.8

0.87

0.92

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.05

-0.03

-0.04

-0.04

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

No Record Found

Oseaspre Consultants Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

GMR Airports Ltd

GMRAIRPORT

91.23

096,329.5467.830507.7251.18

International Gemmological Institute (India) Ltd

IGIL

390.05

37.2216,856.39139.140.63234.250.61

Embassy Developments Ltd

EMBDL

114.85

55.7515,686.77-47.290588.5786.16

Rites Ltd

RITES

280.6

35.4713,485.74134.413.14586.6152.71

RattanIndia Enterprises Ltd

RTNINDIA

64.06

82.138,854.82-352.9204.97.62

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Oseaspre Consultants Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Non Executive Director

J C Bham

Non Executive Director

S Raja

Non Executive Director

Bhaktawar Pardiwalla

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Ganesh S Pardeshi

Independent Director

Sanjive Arora

Independent Director

Nitin Hariyantlal Datanwala

Registered Office

Neville House,

J N Heredia Marg Ballard Est,

Maharashtra - 400001

Tel: 91-022-22618071

Website: http://www.oseaspre.com

Email: oseaspre@gmail.com

Registrar Office

Karvy Selenium Tow-B,

31&32 Financial Dist, Nanakramguda,

Hyderabad-500032

Tel: 91-40-67162222

Website: www.kfintech.com

Email: einward.ris@kfintech.com

Summary

Oseaspre Consultants Limited was incorporated in the year June 28, 1982. The Company is engaged in the business of provision of technical know-how or rendering of services in connection with the provi...
Company FAQs

What is the Oseaspre Consultants Ltd share price today?

The Oseaspre Consultants Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹17.95 today.

What is the Market Cap of Oseaspre Consultants Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Oseaspre Consultants Ltd is ₹0.36 Cr. as of 05 Mar ‘22

What is the PE and PB ratio of Oseaspre Consultants Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Oseaspre Consultants Ltd is 9.02 and 0.51 as of 05 Mar ‘22

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Oseaspre Consultants Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Oseaspre Consultants Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Oseaspre Consultants Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 05 Mar ‘22

What is the CAGR of Oseaspre Consultants Ltd?

Oseaspre Consultants Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Oseaspre Consultants Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Oseaspre Consultants Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 73.52 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 26.48 %

