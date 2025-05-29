iifl-logo
Oseaspre Consultants Ltd Board Meeting

Mar 5, 2022|11:50:10 AM

PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting29 May 202522 May 2025
Oseaspre Consultants Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to the provision of Regulation 29 SEBI LODR Regulation 2015 this is to notify that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday 29th May 2025 to inter alia consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March 2025. Request you to take above on record. Please find attached herewith outcome of the Board Meeting held today i.e. 29th May, 2025, pertaining to adoption of the Financials for the year ended 31st March, 2025. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/05/2025)
Board Meeting29 Jan 202521 Jan 2025
OSEASPRE CONSULTANTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/01/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to the provision of Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (LODR) Regulation 2015 this is to notify that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday 29th January 2025 to inter alia consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 31st December 2024. Please find attacjhed outcome of Board Meeting Dated 29.01.2025. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 29/01/2025)
Board Meeting7 Nov 202430 Oct 2024
OSEASPRE CONSULTANTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to the provision of Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation 2015 (SEBI LODR Regulation 2015) this is to notify that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday 7th November 2024 to inter alia consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th September 2024. Mr. Ankush Shah has been appointed as a Manager of the Company for 5 consecutive years from 7th November, 2024 up to 6th November, 2029 which shall be subject to the approval of the Shareholders of the Company. Attached Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 7th November, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 07.11.2024)
Board Meeting6 Sep 20246 Sep 2024
Mr. Ankush Shah ceased to be the Manager of the Company w.e.f. 6th September, 2024.
Board Meeting5 Aug 202426 Jul 2024
OSEASPRE CONSULTANTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to notify that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday 5th August 2024 to inter alia consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting 05.08.2023 Please find attached Results for the quarter ended 30.06.2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 05/08/2024)

Oseaspre Cons.: Related News

No Record Found

