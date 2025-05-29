Board Meeting 29 May 2025 22 May 2025

Oseaspre Consultants Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to the provision of Regulation 29 SEBI LODR Regulation 2015 this is to notify that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday 29th May 2025 to inter alia consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March 2025. Request you to take above on record. Please find attached herewith outcome of the Board Meeting held today i.e. 29th May, 2025, pertaining to adoption of the Financials for the year ended 31st March, 2025. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/05/2025)

Board Meeting 29 Jan 2025 21 Jan 2025

OSEASPRE CONSULTANTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/01/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to the provision of Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (LODR) Regulation 2015 this is to notify that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday 29th January 2025 to inter alia consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 31st December 2024. Please find attacjhed outcome of Board Meeting Dated 29.01.2025. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 29/01/2025)

Board Meeting 7 Nov 2024 30 Oct 2024

OSEASPRE CONSULTANTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to the provision of Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation 2015 (SEBI LODR Regulation 2015) this is to notify that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday 7th November 2024 to inter alia consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th September 2024. Mr. Ankush Shah has been appointed as a Manager of the Company for 5 consecutive years from 7th November, 2024 up to 6th November, 2029 which shall be subject to the approval of the Shareholders of the Company. Attached Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 7th November, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 07.11.2024)

Board Meeting 6 Sep 2024 6 Sep 2024

Mr. Ankush Shah ceased to be the Manager of the Company w.e.f. 6th September, 2024.

Board Meeting 5 Aug 2024 26 Jul 2024