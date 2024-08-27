The Board is decided that the Annual General Meeting of the Company would be held on Tuesday 27th August, 2024 at 3.00 p.m. Dear Sir / Madam, Please find attached outcome of Company AGM dated Tuesday 27th August, 2024. Dear Sir / Madam, Please find attached Company 42nd AGM proceedings as required under Regulation 30 of the SEBI LODR Regulation 2015. Please take the same on record. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 27/08/2024) Dear Sir / Madam, Please find attached E-Voting Results along with Scrutinizer Report for the Company AGM dated Tuesday 27th August, 2024. Please take the same on record. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 28/08/2024) Dear Sir / Madam, Please find attached Company 42nd AGM proceedings as required under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (LODR) 2015. Please take the same on record. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.08.2024)