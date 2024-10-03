Osian Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2011
|Mar-2010
Equity Capital
5
5
Preference Capital
0
0
Reserves
0.3
0.08
Net Worth
5.3
5.08
Minority Interest
Debt
0.35
0.34
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
Total Liabilities
5.65
5.42
Fixed Assets
1.37
1.44
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
Networking Capital
3.99
3.98
Inventories
0.62
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
1.74
0
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
1.72
3.98
Sundry Creditors
0
0
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-0.09
0
Cash
0.29
0
Total Assets
5.65
5.42
