The Members of Oswal Leasing Limited,

Report on the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone IND AS financial statements of Oswal Leasing Limited (‘the Company), which comprise the balance sheet as at 31st March 2024, the statement of profit and loss [including other comprehensive income], the statement of cash flows and the statement of changes in equity for the year ended, and a summary of the significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "standalone Ind AS financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the standalone Ind AS financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act 2013 in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31 March, 2024, and its Profit and Loss (including other comprehensive income), Cash Flow Statement and its statement of changes in equity for the year ended.

Basis for opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of The Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules there under, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

We have not come with any key audit matter during the audit.

Information other than the financial statements and Auditors Report thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Annual Report, but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibility Management and Those Charged with Governances for the Standalone Ind AS financial statements

The management and companys board of directors is responsible for the matters specified in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these standalone IND AS financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance [including other comprehensive income], cash flows and changes in equity of the company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian accounting standards [Ind AS] prescribed under section 133 of the Act, read with companies ( Indian Accounting Standards ) rules 2015.

This responsibility also includes the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the company and for preventing and detecting the frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial control, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Auditors Responsibility

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with Standards on Auditing will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with Standards on Auditing, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under Section 143(3) (i) of the Act, we are also responsible for explaining our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the standalone financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the standalone financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence and communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in exercise of powers conferred by sub section (11) of section 143 of the act, we give in annexure A, a statement on the matters specified in paragraph 3 & 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit;

(b) In our Opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the company so far as it appears from our examination of those books;

(c) The balance sheet, the statement of profit and loss [including other comprehensive income], the cash flow statement and the statement of changes in equity dealt with by this report are in agreement with the relevant books of account;

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone IND AS financial statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act, read with the relevant rules there under;

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31stMarch 2024 and taken on record by the board of directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024, from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act; and

(f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in "Annexure B". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and the operating effectiveness of the companys internal financial controls over financial reporting; and

(g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirement of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended:

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanation given to us, the remuneration paid by the company to its directors during the year is in accordance with theprovision of the Section 197 of the Act

(h) In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, wereport as under with respect to other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordancewith Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014.

i. Company does not have any pending litigations which would impact its financial position.

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts; as such the question of commenting on any material foreseeable losses thereon does not arise.

iii. There has not been an occasion in case of the Company during the year under report to transfer any sums to the Investor Education and Protection Fund. The question of delay in transferring such sums does not arise.

iv. (a) The Management has represented that, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) The Management has represented, that, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(c) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under and (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

v. In our opinion & according to the information provided to us, the Company has not paid any Dividend during the year. Hence this clause is not applicable to the Company.

vi. Based on our examination which included test checks, the Regional Office has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with.

ANNEXURE A TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph under the heading "Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements")

On the basis of such checks as we considered appropriate and according to the information and explanationsgiven to us during the course of our audit, we report that:

i. The Company does not have any Property Plant and equipment or any Intangible asset. Hence this clause is not applicable on the company.

ii. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations provided to us:

a. The nature of business of the Company does not require it to have any inventory. Hence this clause is not applicable on the company.

b. During the year, the company has not been sanctioned any working capital limits from banks on the basis of security of current assets. Hence, this clause is not applicable to the company.

iii. According to the information and explanations given to us, during the year the company has granted loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured to companies, firms, LLPs or any other parties. Hence this clause is applicable on the company. During the year, the company has granted loans or advances in the nature of unsecured loan to Oswal Woollen Mills Limited.

a. (B)The aggregate amount during the year, and balance outstanding at the balance sheet date with respect to loan granted to Oswal Woollen Mills Limited being other than subsidiaries, joint ventures and associates was ?1,85,00,000.

b. In our opinion the terms and conditions of the grant of such loan during the year are prima facie, not prejudicial to the Companys interest.

c. In respect of such loans granted, the borrower has been regular in the repayment of the principal and interest as stipulated.

d. In respect of loans granted by the Company, there is no overdue amount outstanding as at the Balance Sheet Date.

e. There has not been any loan or advance in the nature of loan granted which has fallen due during the year.

f. The Company has granted loan that is repayable on demand to Oswal Woollen Mills Limited. The aggregate amount of the loan was ? 1,85,00,000 as on Balance Sheet date and it constitutes 100% to the total loans granted to related parties as defined in clause (76) of section 2 of the Companies Act 2013.

iv. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with the provisions of sections 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of rant of loans as applicable.

v. According to the information and explanations given to us, we are of the opinion that the company has not accepted any deposit or amounts which are deemed to be deposited in pursuance of Sections 73 to 76 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the rules frame thereunder. Accordingly, this clause is not applicable.

vi. The requirement of maintenance of cost records as prescribed by Central Government under section (1) of section 148 of the Companies act is not applicable on the company.

vii. According to the information and explanations given to us, books and records as produced and examined by us in respect of Statutory dues:

The company has generally been regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including Income Tax and any other statutory dues with the appropriate authorities. Further, we report that no undisputed amount payable with respect to such statutory dues was outstanding as at March 31,2024, for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

viii. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us and based on the records of the company examined by us, there were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961).

ix. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us:

(a) The company has not taken any loans or other Borrowings from any Lender. Hence, reporting under clause 3(ix)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company;

(b) The company has not been declared a wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or any other lender;

(c) The Company has not taken any term loans during the year and there are no outstanding term loans at the beginning of the year. Hence, reporting under clause 3(ix)(c) of the Order is not applicable;

(d) During the year, the company has not taken any funds on a short-term basis. Accordingly, this clause is not applicable;

(e) The company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiary;

(f) The Company has not raised any loans on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiary during the year and hence reporting on clause 3(ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable.

x. According to the information and explanations given to us:

a. The Company did not raise any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year. Accordingly, paragraph 3 (x) of the Order is not applicable;

b. The company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partially or optionally) during the year. Hence, reporting under clause 3 (x)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

xi. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us:

a. No fraud by or on the Company has been noticed or reported during the course of our audit;

b. No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in Form ADT- 4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and up to the date of this report;

c. During the year, no whistleblower complaints have been received by the company.

xii. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable.

xiii. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, all transactions with the related parties are in compliance with Section 177 and 188 of the Act, where applicable and requisite details have been disclosed in the Standalone Financial Statements as required by the applicable Accounting Standards.

xiv. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us:

a. The company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business;

b. The reports of the Internal Auditor for the period under audit has been considered by us.

xv. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with him. Hence, provisions of section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company.

xvi. According to the information and explanations given to us:

a. The Company is registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

b. The Company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities without

a Certificate of Registration (CoR) from the Reserve Bank of India as per the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

c. The Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India and it fulfils the criteria prescribed.

d. As per our Opinion, the Group has two CIC as part of the Group.

xvii. According to the records examined by us, the Company has incurred cash losses during the current financial year 2023-24 amounting to Rs. 4.20 lakhs and cash losses amounting to Rs. 2.37 lakhs in the immediately preceding financial year 2022-23.

xviii. In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements we are of the opinion that no material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the company as and when they fall due.

xx. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company does not meet the criteria for the applicability under Section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013. Hence, reporting under this clause is not applicable.

xxi. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company is not required to prepare consolidated financial statement. Hence, this clause is not applicable.

For V.V. Bhalla & Co. Chartered Accountants FRN:002928N Pankaj Bhalla IPartnerl II Ul LI l^#l J Membership No. 534281 Place : New Delhi UDIN: 24534281BKBUQM2057 Dated: 22.05.2024

Annexure - B to the Independent Auditors Report

(Referred to in our report of even date)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls over financial reporting under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") of Oswal Leasing Limited

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Oswal Leasing Limited ("the Company") as of 31st March 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone IND AS financial statements of the company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The management and companys board of directors are responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("the Guidance Note"). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone IND AS financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles.

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected.

Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the company has in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31st March 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India