Oswal Leasing Ltd Share Price

46.02
(5.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open46.02
  • Day's High46.02
  • 52 Wk High43.83
  • Prev. Close43.83
  • Day's Low46.02
  • 52 Wk Low 32.74
  • Turnover (lac)0.23
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value56.24
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)2.3
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Oswal Leasing Ltd KEY RATIOS

Oswal Leasing Ltd Corporate Action

27 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

28 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

6 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 06 Aug, 2024

arrow

Oswal Leasing Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Oswal Leasing Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:12 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 25.97%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 25.97%

Non-Promoter- 74.02%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 74.02%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Oswal Leasing Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

0.5

0.5

0.5

0.5

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

2.27

2.27

2.29

2.26

Net Worth

2.77

2.77

2.79

2.76

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

0.04

-1.69

0.07

0.07

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Oswal Leasing Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,347.05

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,684.45

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

145.45

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

296.55

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

446.35

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Oswal Leasing Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Non Executive Director

Dinesh Gogna

Non Executive Director

Monica Oswal

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Kamal Oswal

Independent Director

Roshan Lal Behl

Independent Director

Manisha Gupta

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Mani Saggi

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Oswal Leasing Ltd

Summary

Oswal Leasing Limited, initially incorporated as Oswal Leasing Private Limited in June, 1983 subsequently changed its status into a Public Limited Company, vide Certificate dated 22 August, 1983 and accordingly the name was changed to Oswal Leasing Limited with the object of carrying on Investment Business. It is a Company listed with the Bombay Stock Exchange Limited and registered as a NBFC under the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) dated 19 March, 1998.The main business activity of the Company is to carry on the business of a leasing and hire purchase finance company and to acquire to provide on lease or to provide on hire purchase basis all types of industrial and office plant, equipment, machinery, vehicles, buildings and real estate, required for manufacturing, processing, transportation and trading business and other commercial and service business. Also to finance Industrial Enterprises and to promote companies engaged in industrial and trading business.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Oswal Leasing Ltd share price today?

The Oswal Leasing Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹46.02 today.

What is the Market Cap of Oswal Leasing Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Oswal Leasing Ltd is ₹2.30 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Oswal Leasing Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Oswal Leasing Ltd is 0 and 0.78 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Oswal Leasing Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Oswal Leasing Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Oswal Leasing Ltd is ₹32.74 and ₹43.83 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Oswal Leasing Ltd?

Oswal Leasing Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 33.57%, 3 Years at 40.21%, 1 Year at 47.53%, 6 Month at 10.21%, 3 Month at 4.98% and 1 Month at 0.00%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Oswal Leasing Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Oswal Leasing Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 25.98 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 74.02 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Oswal Leasing Ltd

