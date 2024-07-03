Summary

Oswal Leasing Limited, initially incorporated as Oswal Leasing Private Limited in June, 1983 subsequently changed its status into a Public Limited Company, vide Certificate dated 22 August, 1983 and accordingly the name was changed to Oswal Leasing Limited with the object of carrying on Investment Business. It is a Company listed with the Bombay Stock Exchange Limited and registered as a NBFC under the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) dated 19 March, 1998.The main business activity of the Company is to carry on the business of a leasing and hire purchase finance company and to acquire to provide on lease or to provide on hire purchase basis all types of industrial and office plant, equipment, machinery, vehicles, buildings and real estate, required for manufacturing, processing, transportation and trading business and other commercial and service business. Also to finance Industrial Enterprises and to promote companies engaged in industrial and trading business.

Read More