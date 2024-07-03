SectorFinance
Open₹46.02
Prev. Close₹43.83
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.23
Day's High₹46.02
Day's Low₹46.02
52 Week's High₹43.83
52 Week's Low₹32.74
Book Value₹56.24
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)2.3
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
0.5
0.5
0.5
0.5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
2.27
2.27
2.29
2.26
Net Worth
2.77
2.77
2.79
2.76
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
0.04
-1.69
0.07
0.07
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,347.05
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,684.45
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
145.45
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
296.55
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
446.35
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Non Executive Director
Dinesh Gogna
Non Executive Director
Monica Oswal
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Kamal Oswal
Independent Director
Roshan Lal Behl
Independent Director
Manisha Gupta
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Mani Saggi
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Oswal Leasing Ltd
Summary
Oswal Leasing Limited, initially incorporated as Oswal Leasing Private Limited in June, 1983 subsequently changed its status into a Public Limited Company, vide Certificate dated 22 August, 1983 and accordingly the name was changed to Oswal Leasing Limited with the object of carrying on Investment Business. It is a Company listed with the Bombay Stock Exchange Limited and registered as a NBFC under the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) dated 19 March, 1998.The main business activity of the Company is to carry on the business of a leasing and hire purchase finance company and to acquire to provide on lease or to provide on hire purchase basis all types of industrial and office plant, equipment, machinery, vehicles, buildings and real estate, required for manufacturing, processing, transportation and trading business and other commercial and service business. Also to finance Industrial Enterprises and to promote companies engaged in industrial and trading business.
Read More
The Oswal Leasing Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹46.02 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Oswal Leasing Ltd is ₹2.30 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Oswal Leasing Ltd is 0 and 0.78 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Oswal Leasing Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Oswal Leasing Ltd is ₹32.74 and ₹43.83 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Oswal Leasing Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 33.57%, 3 Years at 40.21%, 1 Year at 47.53%, 6 Month at 10.21%, 3 Month at 4.98% and 1 Month at 0.00%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.