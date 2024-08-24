|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|27 Sep 2024
|6 Aug 2024
|Un-audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Three months ended June 30, 2024 40th Annual General Meeting scheduled to be held on Friday, September, 27, 2024 at 11.00 AM through Video Conferencing (VC)/other Audio Visual Means(OAVM) Intimation of Book Closure, Cut-off Date and E-Voting for the Purpose of 40th Annual General Meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 24.08.2024) Scrutinizer Report for the 40th Annual General Meeting of the Company (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.09.2024) Voting Results under Regulation 44(3) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 along with Scrutinizer Report of 40th Annual General meeting (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 30.09.2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.