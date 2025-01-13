Oswal Leasing Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
0.5
0.5
0.5
0.5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
2.27
2.27
2.29
2.26
Net Worth
2.77
2.77
2.79
2.76
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
2.77
2.77
2.79
2.76
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.75
0.71
0.71
0.67
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
0.12
0.15
0.15
0.17
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
0.15
0.17
0.17
0.17
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
0
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.03
-0.02
-0.02
0
Cash
0.04
0.04
0
0.04
Total Assets
0.91
0.9
0.86
0.88
