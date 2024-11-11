Board Meeting 11 Nov 2024 28 Oct 2024

Quarterly Results OSWAL LEASING LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Half Year ended September 30, 2024 and to take up allied and other matters. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.10.2024) Results of the Board Meeting held on November 11, 2024 to considered and approved the Un audited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 of Oswal Leasing Limited. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 11/11/2024)

Board Meeting 6 Aug 2024 25 Jul 2024

OSWAL LEASING LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Three Months ended June 30 2024 and to take up allied and other matters. Un-audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Three months ended June 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 06/08/2024)

Board Meeting 22 May 2024 13 May 2024

OSWAL LEASING LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Financial Year ended March 31 2024 and to take up allied and other matters. Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Part-A of the Schedule-III and Regulation 33 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations), we hereby inform that the Board of Directors of the Company in their Meeting held on today i.e. Wednesday, May 22, 2024, have inter-alia, considered and approved the Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Financial Year ended March 31, 2024 along with the unmodified Auditors Report issued by M/s V.V. Bhalla & Co., Chartered Accountants, the Statutory Auditors of the Company. Audited Financial Results for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 of Oswal Leasing Limited. Re-appointment of Internal Auditor (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 22/05/2024)

Board Meeting 8 Feb 2024 27 Jan 2024