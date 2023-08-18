To the Members of

PACT INDUSTRIES LIMITED

Report on Financial Statements

Opinion

1. We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of PACT INDUSTRIES LIMITED ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year ended on that date, and notes to the financial statement including a summary of the significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "the Standalone financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules 2015 as amended ("Ind AS") and other Accounting Principles Generally Accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, the profit and total comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

2. We conducted our audit of the standalone financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under section 143(10) of the Act (SAs). Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the independence requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made there under, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Material Uncertainty Related to Going Concern

We draw attention to notes which indicates the following matters

• The company has suffered a loss during the current F.Y. for Rs. 516.28 Lakhs (Previous Year Rs. 102.54 Lakhs), resulting in significant erosion of Net Worth.

• The account of the company has been classified as Non-Performing Asset by its banker namely State Bank of India and subsequently recovery notices have been issued under relevant laws.

Our opinion is not modified in this regard.

Emphasis of Matter

a) The credit facility from bank have been classified as Non-Performing Assets by the bank, so no interest has been booked in the books of accounts.

b) We draw attention to Note 32 of the financial statements, which describes that the company has filed an appeal with The Honorable CIT(A) under Income Tax Act, 1961 against the demand of Rs. 103.01 Lac.

c) Further the appeal has been filed with The Honorable Commissioner - Appeal against the demand and penalty of Rs. 67.03 Lac plus interest raised by The Good and Service Tax Department.

d) We draw attention to Note 43.1 of the financial statements, which describes that balances of parties under Trade Payables, Other Current Liabilities, Long Term Loans & Advances, Trade Receivables, Short Term Loans & Advances and Other Current Assets are subject to confirmation as none of the balance confirmations have been received during the course of audit. Even the bank statement not provided to the auditors.

e) As per information and explanation provided to us the Good and Service Tax Department has conducted the survey on business premises of the company on 18.8.2023, however, the copy of the order is not provided to us. f) As per information and explanation given to us, the company has no bank account as on 31.03.2024 except of Non- performing Assets.

Our opinion is not modified in respect of these matters.

We further state that in the absence of relevant information with regard to point (c) we are unable to quantify the amount of impact over financial statements for the year ended 31.03.2024.

Key Audit Matters

3. As all the matters are duly disclosed in the accompanying notes to accounts and financial statements so no other matters as a key audit matters is communicated.

Information Other than the Standalone Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

4. The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including Annexure to Boards Report, Business Responsibility Report and Sustainability Report, Corporate Governance and Shareholders Information, but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements Responsibility for the Financial Statements

5. The companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134 (5) of The Companies Act,2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance , cash flows and changes in equity of the Company in accordance with the Accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the IND AS specified under section 133 of The Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies ( Accounts ) Rules, 2014. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation, and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, management and board of director is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The companys Board of Directors are responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibility

6. Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion.

Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

7. As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal financial controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the standalone financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the standalone financial statements.

8. We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

9. We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

10. From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

11. Report on Other legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the Annexure ‘A a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

2. As required by section 143 (3) of the Act, based on our audit , we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit;

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as appears from our examination of those books;

c) The Balance Sheet, Statement of Profit and Loss, other comprehensive income, statement of change in Equity including Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statement comply with the Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act 2013.

e) On the basis of written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024, and taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024, from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statement of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure "B". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls with reference to Standalone financial Statement.

g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended:

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act.

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i) The company has disclosed the impact of pending litigation on its financial statements in its standalone financial statement. Refer to Note No. 32.1

ii) As there are not any material foreseeable losses, on long term contracts, therefore the company has not made any provision, required under the applicable law or accounting standards. iii) There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred if any, to the investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. a The Management has represented that to the best of its knowledge and belief no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity including foreign entity ("Intermediaries") with the understanding whether recorded in writing or otherwise that the Intermediary shall whether directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

b The Management has represented that to the best of its knowledge and belief no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity including foreign entity ("Funding Parties") with the understanding whether recorded in writing or otherwise that the Company shall whether directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

c Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e) as provided under (a) and(b) above contain any material misstatement.

v. The company has neither declared a nor paid any dividend during the previous year as well as current year.

vi Based on our examination, which included test checks, the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account for the financial year ended March 31, 2024, which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1, 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31, 2024

For PARMOD G GUPTA & ASSO. CHARTERED ACCOUNTANTS (FIRMS REG. NO. 018870 N) (PARMOD GUPTA) Place : LUDHIANA PARTNER Date : 29.05.2024 M. NO. 096109

ANNEXURE ‘A TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 1 under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report to the Members of PACT INDUSTRIES LIMITED of even date)

To the best of our information and according to the explanations provided to us by the Company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit we state that:

i. In respect of the Companys Property Plant and Equipment and Intangible Assets:

(a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars including quantitative details and situation of Property Plant and Equipment and the company has no right-of-use assets.

(B) The Company has no intangible assets.

(b) The Company has a program of physical verification of Property Plant and Equipment so to cover all the assets once every three years which in our opinion is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. Pursuant to the program certain Property Plant and Equipment were due for verification during the year and were physically verified by the Management during the year. According to the information and explanations given to us no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) As per information and explanation given to us , the company has no immoveable property during the year 2023-24 , hence reporting under clause 3(i) (c) of the Order is not applicable.

(d) The Company has not revalued any of its Property Plant and Equipment during the year.

(e) As per information and explanation given to us ,no proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at March 31 2024 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act 1988 (as amended in 2016) and rules made there under.

ii. (a) According to the information and explanations given to us, the inventory has been physically verified by the management during the year. In our opinion, the frequency of such verification is reasonable and procedures and coverage as followed by management were appropriate. No discrepancies were noticed on verification between the physical stocks and the book records that were 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventory

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate, from banks on the basis of security of current assets. The company has not provided the required documents with the auditors, due to which, we are unable to assess that whether the qtly./monthly statement filed with the bank / financial institute are in agreement with the books of accounts.

iii. (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the company has not made any investments in, given any guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances which are characterised as loans, unsecured or secured, to LLPs, firms or companies or any other person during the year 2023-24. Hence reporting under sub clause a, b, c, d, e and f of clause 3 (iii ) of the Order is not applicable.

iv. As per information and explanation given to us, the company has not given any loans to directors or any other person in whom the director is interested, or made any investments. Hence reporting under clause (iv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

v. The Company has not accepted any deposit or amounts which are deemed to be deposits. Hence reporting under clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable.

vi. The maintenance of cost records has not been specified by the Central Government under subsection (1) of section 148 of the Companies Act 2013 for the business activities carried out by the Company. Hence reporting under clause (vi) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

vii. In respect of statutory dues:

(a) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is generally regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Services tax, Income Tax, TDS and other material statutory dues applicable to it with the appropriate authorities though there has been slight delay in few cases. There is no undisputed amounts other material statutory dues in arrears as at March 31 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable except of TDS found from the Income Tax portal for F.Y. 2022-23 Rs. 0.10 Lac, F.Y. 2020-21 Rs. 0.02 Lac and Rs. 0.63 Lac for prior to F.Y. 2020-21. The rectification to be filed against the demand of Income Tax for Rs. 5.14 Lac for A.Y 2018-19.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, the following are the dues which have not been deposited as on March 31 2024 on account of disputes.

NATURE OF STATUTE NATURE OF DUES FORUM WHERE DISPUTE IS PENDING PERIOD AMOUNT (LAC) The I.T. Act, 1961 Income Tax The Commissioner- Appeal A.Y 2016-17 31.56 The I.T. Act, 1961 Income Tax The Commissioner- Appeal A.Y 2017-18 71.45 The Goods and Service Tax Excise Duty Penalty Penalty on MD of the company The Commissioner- Appeal The Commissioner- Appeal The Commissioner- Appeal F.Y. 2016-17 F.Y. 2016-17 F.Y. 2016-17 6.45+ Intt. 6.45 6.45 The Goods and Service Tax Excise Duty Penalty Penalty on MD of the company The Commissioner- Appeal The Commissioner- Appeal The Commissioner- Appeal F.Y. 2015-16 F.Y. 2015-16 F.Y. 2015-16 7.11+ Intt. 7.11 7.11 The Goods and Service Tax Excise Duty Penalty Penalty on MD of the company The Commissioner- Appeal The Commissioner- Appeal The Commissioner- Appeal F.Y. 2015-16, 2016-17 F.Y. 2015-16, 2016-17 F.Y. 2015-16, 2016-17 13.15+ Intt. 0.05 13.15

viii. There were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act , 1961 (43 of 1961).

ix. (a) As per information and explanation given to us ,the Company has failed to repay the installments to the bank so the bank has declared the credit facility as a NPA (i.e. Non Performing Assets)

(b) As per information and explanation given to us, the Company has not been declared willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

(c) As per information and explanation given to us, the Company has not raised the term loan from the bank during the year, hence reporting under clause 3(ix)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

(d) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, the company has not raised any funds on short term basis have prima facie used during the year for long-term purposes, hence reporting under clause 3(ix)(d) of the Order is not applicable.

(e) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, hence reporting under clause 3(ix)(e) of the Order is not applicable.

(f) As per information and explanation given to us, the company has not raised loans during the year by pledging securities held in their subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies, hence reporting under clause 3(ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable.

x. (a) The Company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year and hence reporting under clause3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) During the year the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully or partly or optionally) and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

xi. (a) As per information and explanation given to us, no fraud by the Company and no material fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) As per information and explanation given to us, no report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules 2014 with the Central Government during the year and up to the date of this report.

(c) We have taken into consideration the whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year (and upto the date of this report) while determining the nature timing and extent of our audit procedures.

xii. As per information and explanation given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi Company and hence reporting under clause (xii) of the Order is not applicable.

xiii. In our opinion the Company is in compliance with Section 177 and 188 of the Companies Act 2013 with respect to applicable transactions with the related parties and the details of related party transactions have been disclosed in the standalone financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

xiv. (a) Based on information and explanations provided to us and our audit procedures ,in our opinion the company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and the nature of its business.

(b) We have considered the internal audit reports for the year under audit issued to the company during the year and till date in determining the nature timing and extent of our audit procedures.

xv. In our opinion during the year the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its Directors or persons connected with its directors and hence provisions of section 192 of the Companies Act 2013 are not applicable to the Company.

xvi. (a) The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

(c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

(d) According to the information and explanations provided to us during the course of audit, there is no such CICs part of the group. Accordingly, the requirements of clause 3(xvi)(d) are not applicable.

xvii. The Company has incurred cash losses of Rs. 528.08 Lac during the financial year covered by our and cash loss of Rs. 58.82 Lac during immediately preceding financial year. xviii. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the Company during the year.

xix. As referred to in ‘Material uncertainty related to Going concern paragraph in our main audit report and on the basis of the variation in the financial ratios, ageing of debtors, low sale , amount of loss suffered 2023-24 expected dates of realisation of financial assets, payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements , NPA (Non-Performing Assets) Status of credit facility classified by the bank, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions ,it seems to us and which causes us to believe that material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We however state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date will not get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

xx. As the Section 135 of the Companies Act 2013 provides the threshold limit for applicability of the CSR to a Company:

(a) net worth of the company to be Rs 500 crore or more; or

(b) turnover of the company to be Rs 1000 crore or more; or

(c) net profit of the company to be Rs 5 crore or more., So the provision of Corporate Social Responsibility not applicable to the company. Accordingly reporting under clause 3(xx) of the Order is not applicable for the year.

xxi The company has no group company . Accordingly reporting under clause 3(xxi) of the Order is not applicable for the year.

For PARMOD G GUPTA & ASSO. CHARTERED ACCOUNTANTS (FIRMS REG. NO. 018870 N) (PARMOD GUPTA) Place : LUDHIANA PARTNER Date : 29.05.2024 M. NO. 096109

Annexure - B to the Independent Auditors Report

Report on the Internal Financial Control over Financial Reporting under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of PACT INDUSTRIES LIMITED ("the Company") as of 31 March 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial

Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (‘ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that

(1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

(2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and

(3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31 March 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.