Open₹1.36
Prev. Close₹1.3
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹1.36
Day's Low₹1.36
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹-0.49
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)7.54
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5.54
5.54
5.54
5.54
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-3.26
1.9
2.91
3.96
Net Worth
2.28
7.44
8.45
9.5
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
41.42
36.03
57.1
52.08
yoy growth (%)
14.95
-36.9
9.65
2.64
Raw materials
-39.55
-35.49
-48.39
-43.34
As % of sales
95.49
98.49
84.73
83.23
Employee costs
-0.14
-0.08
-0.12
-0.12
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.3
0.17
0.42
0.4
Depreciation
-0.18
-0.2
-0.54
-0.29
Tax paid
-0.03
-0.02
-0.12
-0.16
Working capital
1.43
-0.02
-0.35
-0.52
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
14.95
-36.9
9.65
2.64
Op profit growth
499.78
-89.94
-14.91
4.18
EBIT growth
32.58
-59.97
-8.4
15.28
Net profit growth
69.84
-44.54
29.01
9.33
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,591.35
|114.51
|2,99,088.62
|4,275.39
|0.05
|6,164.55
|231.32
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
755.15
|50.11
|26,505.77
|225.64
|0.96
|914.25
|79.67
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
307.25
|16.64
|24,020.02
|209.45
|2.21
|13,121.36
|58.67
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
643
|144.49
|14,202.91
|32.01
|0.23
|311.49
|67.52
Lloyds Enterprises Ltd
LLOYDSENT
88.02
|0
|11,197.26
|1.83
|0.11
|226.19
|36.61
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Harpreet Singh
Independent Director
Jasjeet Kaur
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Eshaan Singh Takkar
Independent Director
Sushneet Kaur
Additional Director
Ishmeet Kaur
303 Hotel The Taksonz,
Opp Railway Station G T Road,
Punjab - 141008
Tel: 91-161-2845888/2844888
Website: -
Email: pactindustries1993@gmail.com
D-153/A 1st Flr,
Okhla Industrial Are, Phase-I,
New Delhi-110020
Tel: 91-11-26812682
Website: www.skylinerta.com
Email: admin@skylinerta.com/virenr@skylinerta.com
Summary
Pact Industries Ltd was incorporated in India on 31 March 1993. The Company is manufacturing steel ingots. In addition, it is also with its business of fabric trading.During the year 2022-23, the Comp...
Reports by Pact Industries Ltd
