Pact Industries Ltd Share Price Live

1.36
(4.62%)
Nov 20, 2023|12:00:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open1.36
  • Day's High1.36
  • 52 Wk High0
  • Prev. Close1.3
  • Day's Low1.36
  • 52 Wk Low 0
  • Turnover (lac)0
  • P/E0
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value-0.49
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)7.54
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Pact Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

1.36

Prev. Close

1.3

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

1.36

Day's Low

1.36

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

-0.49

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

7.54

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Pact Industries Ltd Corporate Action

14 May 2025

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

1 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

4 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

1 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 01 Sep, 2024

arrow

Pact Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Pact Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jul, 2025|12:17 AM
Mar-2025Dec-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 66.36%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 66.36%

Non-Promoter- 33.63%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 33.63%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Pact Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

5.54

5.54

5.54

5.54

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-3.26

1.9

2.91

3.96

Net Worth

2.28

7.44

8.45

9.5

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

41.42

36.03

57.1

52.08

yoy growth (%)

14.95

-36.9

9.65

2.64

Raw materials

-39.55

-35.49

-48.39

-43.34

As % of sales

95.49

98.49

84.73

83.23

Employee costs

-0.14

-0.08

-0.12

-0.12

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.3

0.17

0.42

0.4

Depreciation

-0.18

-0.2

-0.54

-0.29

Tax paid

-0.03

-0.02

-0.12

-0.16

Working capital

1.43

-0.02

-0.35

-0.52

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

14.95

-36.9

9.65

2.64

Op profit growth

499.78

-89.94

-14.91

4.18

EBIT growth

32.58

-59.97

-8.4

15.28

Net profit growth

69.84

-44.54

29.01

9.33

No Record Found

Pact Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,591.35

114.512,99,088.624,275.390.056,164.55231.32

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

755.15

50.1126,505.77225.640.96914.2579.67

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

307.25

16.6424,020.02209.452.2113,121.3658.67

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

643

144.4914,202.9132.010.23311.4967.52

Lloyds Enterprises Ltd

LLOYDSENT

88.02

011,197.261.830.11226.1936.61

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Pact Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Harpreet Singh

Independent Director

Jasjeet Kaur

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Eshaan Singh Takkar

Independent Director

Sushneet Kaur

Additional Director

Ishmeet Kaur

Registered Office

303 Hotel The Taksonz,

Opp Railway Station G T Road,

Punjab - 141008

Tel: 91-161-2845888/2844888

Website: -

Email: pactindustries1993@gmail.com

Registrar Office

D-153/A 1st Flr,

Okhla Industrial Are, Phase-I,

New Delhi-110020

Tel: 91-11-26812682

Website: www.skylinerta.com

Email: admin@skylinerta.com/virenr@skylinerta.com

Summary

Pact Industries Ltd was incorporated in India on 31 March 1993. The Company is manufacturing steel ingots. In addition, it is also with its business of fabric trading.During the year 2022-23, the Comp...
Reports by Pact Industries Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Pact Industries Ltd share price today?

The Pact Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹1.36 today.

What is the Market Cap of Pact Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Pact Industries Ltd is ₹7.54 Cr. as of 20 Nov ‘23

What is the PE and PB ratio of Pact Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Pact Industries Ltd is 0 and -2.75 as of 20 Nov ‘23

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Pact Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Pact Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Pact Industries Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 20 Nov ‘23

What is the CAGR of Pact Industries Ltd?

Pact Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -20.53%, 3 Years at -18.37%, 1 Year at -30.26%, 6 Month at -9.33%, 3 Month at 0.74% and 1 Month at 2.26%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Pact Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Pact Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 66.37 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 33.63 %

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

