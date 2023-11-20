iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Pact Industries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

1.36
(4.62%)
Nov 20, 2023|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Pact Industries Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

41.42

36.03

57.1

52.08

yoy growth (%)

14.95

-36.9

9.65

2.64

Raw materials

-39.55

-35.49

-48.39

-43.34

As % of sales

95.49

98.49

84.73

83.23

Employee costs

-0.14

-0.08

-0.12

-0.12

As % of sales

0.36

0.24

0.22

0.24

Other costs

-0.6

-0.27

-6.75

-6.45

As % of sales (Other Cost)

1.47

0.75

11.83

12.38

Operating profit

1.1

0.18

1.83

2.15

OPM

2.66

0.51

3.2

4.13

Depreciation

-0.18

-0.2

-0.54

-0.29

Interest expense

-0.66

-0.55

-1.4

-1.59

Other income

0.04

0.75

0.54

0.13

Profit before tax

0.3

0.17

0.42

0.4

Taxes

-0.03

-0.02

-0.12

-0.16

Tax rate

-12.42

-12.27

-28.94

-40.83

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.26

0.15

0.3

0.23

Exceptional items

0

0

-0.01

-0.01

Net profit

0.26

0.15

0.28

0.21

yoy growth (%)

69.84

-44.54

29.01

9.33

NPM

0.64

0.43

0.49

0.42

Pact Industries : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Pact Industries Ltd

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.