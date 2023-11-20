Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
41.42
36.03
57.1
52.08
yoy growth (%)
14.95
-36.9
9.65
2.64
Raw materials
-39.55
-35.49
-48.39
-43.34
As % of sales
95.49
98.49
84.73
83.23
Employee costs
-0.14
-0.08
-0.12
-0.12
As % of sales
0.36
0.24
0.22
0.24
Other costs
-0.6
-0.27
-6.75
-6.45
As % of sales (Other Cost)
1.47
0.75
11.83
12.38
Operating profit
1.1
0.18
1.83
2.15
OPM
2.66
0.51
3.2
4.13
Depreciation
-0.18
-0.2
-0.54
-0.29
Interest expense
-0.66
-0.55
-1.4
-1.59
Other income
0.04
0.75
0.54
0.13
Profit before tax
0.3
0.17
0.42
0.4
Taxes
-0.03
-0.02
-0.12
-0.16
Tax rate
-12.42
-12.27
-28.94
-40.83
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.26
0.15
0.3
0.23
Exceptional items
0
0
-0.01
-0.01
Net profit
0.26
0.15
0.28
0.21
yoy growth (%)
69.84
-44.54
29.01
9.33
NPM
0.64
0.43
0.49
0.42
