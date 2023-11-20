Pact Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.3
0.17
0.42
0.4
Depreciation
-0.18
-0.2
-0.54
-0.29
Tax paid
-0.03
-0.02
-0.12
-0.16
Working capital
1.43
-0.02
-0.35
-0.52
Other operating items
Operating
1.51
-0.07
-0.59
-0.58
Capital expenditure
1.69
-10.84
1.02
0.29
Free cash flow
3.2
-10.91
0.42
-0.28
Equity raised
7.39
8.8
10.15
8.87
Investing
0
-0.01
0
0
Financing
2.98
-0.6
4.43
3.11
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
13.57
-2.72
15.01
11.69
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.