Pact Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

1.36
(4.62%)
Nov 20, 2023

Pact Industries FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.3

0.17

0.42

0.4

Depreciation

-0.18

-0.2

-0.54

-0.29

Tax paid

-0.03

-0.02

-0.12

-0.16

Working capital

1.43

-0.02

-0.35

-0.52

Other operating items

Operating

1.51

-0.07

-0.59

-0.58

Capital expenditure

1.69

-10.84

1.02

0.29

Free cash flow

3.2

-10.91

0.42

-0.28

Equity raised

7.39

8.8

10.15

8.87

Investing

0

-0.01

0

0

Financing

2.98

-0.6

4.43

3.11

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

13.57

-2.72

15.01

11.69

