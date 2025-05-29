Board Meeting 29 May 2025 14 May 2025

Pact Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2025 inter alia to consider and approve We wish to inform you that pursuant to Regulation 29 and other applicable regulations of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 (Listing Regulations) a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday 29th May 2025 registered office of the company situated at 303 Hotel The Taksonz Opp. Railway Station G.T. Road Ludhiana Punjab India 141008 inter-alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Fourth quarter and Financial Year ending 31st March 2025. Disclosure of Trading Window: The Company has already intimated to the Stock Exchange on March 29 2025 that the Trading Window of the Company for trading/dealing in the Equity Shares of the Company shall remain closed from Tuesday April 01 2025 till the end of 48 hours after the declaration of Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Fourth quarter and Financial Year ending 31st March 2025. Financial Results for the financial year ended 31.03.2025 Outcome of BM held on 29.05.2025 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/05/2025) Pursuant to regulation 30 of the Securities Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015(Listing Regulation) we hereby inform you that on the recommendation of the Nomaination and Remuneration Commitee, the Board of Directors at its meeting held 29.05.2025 has approved appointment of Mr. Raghav Maheshwari (M. NO 71401) as Company Secreatry (KMP) pursuant to section 203 of the Companies Act 2013 and Regulation 6(1) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and designated him as Compliance Officer of the Company wef 29.05.2025 Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations) we hereby inform you that on the recommendation of Audit Committee, the Board of Directors at its meeting held on 29.05.2025 has approved the appointment of Mr. Gurinder Pal Singh Maan as Internal Auditors of the Company for conducting Internal Audit for the Financial Year 2025-2026. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 (Listing Obligations) we hereby inform you that based on recommendation of Audit Committee, the Board of Directors at its meeting held on 29.05.2025 has approved appointment of Mrs. Pooja damir Miglani, peer Reviewed Practicing company Secretary (Membership No. A25988, COP No 25003) at the Secreatrial Auditor of the Company for the financial year 2024-2025 and further for the one term of 05 (Five) Consecutive years effective from April 01, 2025 to March 31, 2030 . (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2025)

Board Meeting 19 Mar 2025 11 Mar 2025

Pact Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 19/03/2025 inter alia to consider and approve 1. The appointment of Mrs. Pooja Mahajan Kohli Proprietor of M/s Pooja M. Kohli & Associates Company Secretary in whole time practice as a Secretarial Auditor of the Company. 2. The postal ballot notice of the Company. 3. The appointment of Ms. Ishmeet Kaur (DIN: 10951750) as an Additional Director (Independent) of the Company. 4. Any other matter as may be decided by the Board of directors of the Company. OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING HELD ON 19.03.2025 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 19/03/2025)

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2025 6 Feb 2025

Pact Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2025 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider approve and take on record the Un-Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and nine months ended December 31 2024; 2. Any other matter as the Board may decide. Further kindly note that as per the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 as amended and the Companys Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading (the Code) under the provisions of SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 read with BSEs circular no. LIST/COMP/01/2019-20 dated April 2 2019 the trading window for dealing in shares of the Company by all designated persons including Promoters Directors connected persons the insiders and their immediate relatives as defined under SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 was closed from 01st January 2025 and the same will continue to remain closed and shall re-open on the expiry of 48 hours after announcement of un-audited Financial Results for the Quarter and nine months ended December 31 2024. INTEGRATED GOVERNANCE FILING (FINANCIAL) FOR THE QUARTER AND NINE MONTHS ENDED 31.12.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.02.2025)

Board Meeting 4 Dec 2024 4 Dec 2024

Pursuant to the requisite provisions of the SEBI LODR Regulations 2015 and companies act 2013, the Board of Directors in their meeting held today, had inter alia considered and approved the following: 1. Appointment of M/s Sanjeev Raj & Associates, Chartered Accountants (FRN 015202N) as Statutory Auditors of the Company to fill the casual vacancy subject to approval by the shareholder in the ensuing general meeting. 2. Notice of Extra-ordinary General Meeting to be held on 30.12.2024

Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 6 Nov 2024

Pact Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 intimation is hereby given that meeting of Board of Directors will be held on Thursday the 14th day of November 2024 at 12.30 P.M. at the Registered Office of the Company at 303 Hotel The Taksons opp. Railway Station G. T. Road Ludhiana Punjab to consider inter alia the following: Financial Results for the Quarter / Half year ended 30.09.2024 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.11.2024)

Board Meeting 1 Sep 2024 29 Aug 2024

Pact Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 01/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 intimation is hereby given that meeting of Board of Directors will be held on Sunday the 01st day of September 2024 at 11.00 A.M. at the Registered Office of the Company at 303 Hotel The Taksons opp. Railway Station G. T. Road Ludhiana Punjab inter alia the following: In continuation to the intimation made earlier, the Board of Directors in its meeting held today i.e. the 01st day of September 2024, the meeting commenced at 11.00 am and concluded at 12.15 pm, inter alia, considered and approved the following: (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 01.09.2024)

