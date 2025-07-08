Pact Industries Ltd Summary

Pact Industries Ltd was incorporated in India on 31 March 1993. The Company is manufacturing steel ingots. In addition, it is also with its business of fabric trading.During the year 2022-23, the Company engaged in trading of steel & iron, textile as well as manufacturing of agriculture equipments. The Company has a fully integrated, modern plant of iron and steel making machinery for manufacturing for the Indian auto-parts market.