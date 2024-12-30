iifl-logo
Pact Industries Ltd EGM

Nov 20, 2023

Pact Industries CORPORATE ACTIONS

PurposeAnnouncement DateMeeting Date
EGM4 Dec 202430 Dec 2024
Notice of Extra-ordinary General Meeting to be held on 30.12.2024. The notice of shareholder meeting scheduled for 30.12.2024 is annexed herewith (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 04/12/2024) The voting results of EGM along with scrutinizer report are attached herewith (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 01/01/2025)
EGM22 Oct 202416 Nov 2024
EGM 16/11/2024 The notice of EGM scheduled is attached herewith In continuation to the intimation made earlier under, ref ID 8092518, the revised intimation is submitted herewith The earlier intimation be ignored due to some inadvertent errors (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 22/10/2024) EGM 16/11/2024 (As Per BSE Bulletin Dated on 23.10.2024) The outcome of EGM is attached herewith (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 16/11/2024) This announcement is for the reappointment of the Managing Director (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 18.11.2024)

