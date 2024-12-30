|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|4 Dec 2024
|30 Dec 2024
|Notice of Extra-ordinary General Meeting to be held on 30.12.2024. The notice of shareholder meeting scheduled for 30.12.2024 is annexed herewith (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 04/12/2024) The voting results of EGM along with scrutinizer report are attached herewith (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 01/01/2025)
|EGM
|22 Oct 2024
|16 Nov 2024
|EGM 16/11/2024 The notice of EGM scheduled is attached herewith In continuation to the intimation made earlier under, ref ID 8092518, the revised intimation is submitted herewith The earlier intimation be ignored due to some inadvertent errors (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 22/10/2024) EGM 16/11/2024 (As Per BSE Bulletin Dated on 23.10.2024) The outcome of EGM is attached herewith (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 16/11/2024) This announcement is for the reappointment of the Managing Director (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 18.11.2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.