EGM 16/11/2024 The notice of EGM scheduled is attached herewith In continuation to the intimation made earlier under, ref ID 8092518, the revised intimation is submitted herewith The earlier intimation be ignored due to some inadvertent errors (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 22/10/2024) EGM 16/11/2024 (As Per BSE Bulletin Dated on 23.10.2024) The outcome of EGM is attached herewith (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 16/11/2024) This announcement is for the reappointment of the Managing Director (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 18.11.2024)