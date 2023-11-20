|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Book Closure Start Date
|Book Closure End Date
|BookCloser
|1 Sep 2024
|21 Sep 2024
|27 Sep 2024
|The date of Book Closure for Share transfer and register of members is fixed from 21st September 2024 till 27th September 2024 (both days included).
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.