To the Members of Pal Credit & Capital Limited Report on the Financial Statements

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of Pal Credit & Capital Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31st March, 2016, the Statement of Profit and Loss, the Cash Flow Statement for the year then ended, and a summary of the significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

Managements Responsibility for the Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial performance and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the

Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on these financial statements based on our audit. We have taken into account the provisions of the Act, the accounting and auditing standards and matters which are required to be included in the audit report under the provision of the Act and the Rules made thereunder. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under Section 143(10) of the Act. Those Standards require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements are free from material misstatement.

An audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the amounts and the disclosures in the financial statements. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error. In making those risk assessments, the auditor considers internal financial control relevant to the Companys preparation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. An audit also includes evaluating the appropriateness of the accounting policies used and the reasonableness of the accounting estimates made by the Companys Directors, as well as evaluating the overall presentation of the financial statements.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is suffcient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the financial statements.

Opinion

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Act in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March, 2016 and its loss and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2016 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of subsection (11) of section 143 of the Act we give in the Annexure A a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

2. As required by Section 143 (3) of the Act, we report that: a. We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b. In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books. c. The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss, and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account. d. In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014. e. On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2016 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2016 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act. f. With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B". g. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us: i. The Company does not have any pending litigations which would impact its financial position. ii The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses. iii There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company

For M. B. Agrawal & Co. Chartered Accountants Regi No.100137W M. B. Agrawal Partner M. No.9045 Place: Mumbai Date: 13th May, 2016

Annexure-A to Independent Auditors Report

(Referred to in paragraph 1 under the heading of Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements of Our Report of even date) (i) (a) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars including quantitative details and situation of fixed assets on the basis of available information.

(b) As explained to us, all the assets have been physically verified by the managements in a phased periodical manner, which in our opinion is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. No material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) The company has no immovable properties.

(ii) In respect of its inventories, the Company has no inventory. (iii) The company has not granted any loans, secured or unsecured to companies, firms or other parties covered in the register maintained under section 189 of the Companies Act. Accordingly, clauses (a), (b) and (c) are not applicable to the Company.

(iv) The Company has not granted any loans, nor made any investments or provided guarantees. So, the clause is not applicable to the company.

(v) According to the information and explanations provided to us, the company has not obtained deposits from the public as defined according to the provisions of section 73 to 76 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules framed thereunder.

(vi) According to the information and explanations provided to us, maintenance of the cost records prescribed by the Central Government of India under section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the company.

(vii) (a) As per the information and explanations given to us and as per the records of the Company, the Company is generally regular in depositing with appropriate authorities the undisputed statutory dues including Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Sales Tax, Wealth Tax, Service Tax, Custom Duty, Excise Duty, Value Added Tax, Cess and other material statutory dues applicable to it.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us there are no dues which are not deposited on account of dispute in respect of Income Tax, Wealth Tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax, Customs Duty, Excise Duty, Value Added Tax and Cess in arrears, as at March 31, 2016 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(viii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of dues to financial institutions, bank government or dues to debenture holders (ix) The Company has not raised any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) and term loans during the year.

(x) Any fraud by the Company or any fraud on the Company by its offcers or employees has not been noticed or reported during the year.

(xi) Managerial remuneration has been paid or provided in accordance with the requisite approvals mandated by the provisions of section 197 read with Schedule V to the Companies Act.

(xii) The Company is not a Nidhi Company and therefore the compliance requirements relevant to a Nidhi Company are not applicable. (xii) All transactions with related parties are in compliance with section 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013 where applicable and the details have been disclosed in the financial statements etc. as required by the applicable accounting standards.

(xiv) The Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures during the year under review, therefore the compliance of the requirement of section 42 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable.

(xv) Pursuant to the provisions of section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him/her. (xvi) The Company is registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

Annexure-B to the Independent Auditors Report

Report on the internal Financial Controls under clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") referred to in paragraph 2 (f) on Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements of our report.

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Pal Credit and Capital Limited ("the Company") as of 31 March 2016 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining Internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and effcient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects. Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error. VVe believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is suffcient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reportin9 is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and ,dispositions of the assets of the - company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance With generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion the Company has in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal ,financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31 March 2016, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.