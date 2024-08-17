iifl-logo-icon 1
PAL Credit & Capital Ltd Share Price

1.31
(-4.38%)
Aug 26, 2015|12:00:00 AM

PAL Credit & Capital Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

1.31

Prev. Close

1.37

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

1.31

Day's Low

1.31

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

-1.62

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

2.83

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

PAL Credit & Capital Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

PAL Credit & Capital Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

PAL Credit & Capital Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:39 AM
Mar-2017Dec-2016Sep-2016Jun-2016
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 27.31%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 27.31%

Non-Promoter- 72.68%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 72.68%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

PAL Credit & Capital Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Equity Capital

2.16

2.16

2.16

21.6

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-5.15

-4.55

-3.94

-22.98

Net Worth

-2.99

-2.39

-1.78

-1.38

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.23

0

-0.07

0.26

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

No Record Found

View Annually Results

PAL Credit & Capital Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,411.5

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,700.5

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.65

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.35

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.6

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT PAL Credit & Capital Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Director

Jatin D Jhaveri

Director

Urmila Nagarkar

Additional Director

M Sudalaikannu

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by PAL Credit & Capital Ltd

Summary

PAL Credit & Capital (formerly PAL Hire Purchase) was incorporated in 1962. In Feb.93, it became a public limited company. The company belongs to the Walchand group and has been promoted by Premier Automobiles.PAL concentrates on hire purchase and lease financing of automobile, plant and machinery, trucks, etc.The company was awarded P1 rating by CRISIL for its commercial paper programme enabling it to place commercial paper worth Rs 20 mln with Canbank Mutual Fund to minimise the cost of funds. The company has been authorised by the SEBI to act as category-1 merchant banker, enabling it to expand its issue management, underwriting, portfolio management, financial consultancy and other activities. Its fixed deposit programme has been upgraded by CRISIL from FAA- to FAA, indicating high safety for timely payment of the principal and interest.The company also plans to diversify into financing and non-financing services such as bill discounting, merchant banking, consultancy, etc, and to open additional branch offices at Bangalore, Pune and Udaipur to expand its activities. By selling the Wind Farm Division the companys liabilities has been reduced and the also the interest cost.The company has paid one time settlement to banks and FIs during the year 2001.During 1996-97, the company joined in the co-promotion of Creditline Motors Ltd who are authorised distributors for cars of the Premier Automobiles Ltd. The company has also entered into business of generation and supply of el
QUICKLINKS FOR PAL Credit & Capital Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

