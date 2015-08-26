iifl-logo-icon 1
PAL Credit & Capital Ltd Balance Sheet

1.31
(-4.38%)
Aug 26, 2015

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Equity Capital

2.16

2.16

2.16

21.6

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-5.15

-4.55

-3.94

-22.98

Net Worth

-2.99

-2.39

-1.78

-1.38

Minority Interest

Debt

2.82

2.46

1.86

1.54

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

-0.17

0.07

0.08

0.16

Fixed Assets

0

0.03

0.03

0.04

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

-0.18

0.05

0.05

0.12

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

0

0

0

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0

Debtor Days

0

0

0

0

Other Current Assets

0.07

0.14

0.16

0.15

Sundry Creditors

0

0

0

0

Creditor Days

0

0

0

0

Other Current Liabilities

-0.25

-0.09

-0.11

-0.03

Cash

0

0

0

0

Total Assets

-0.18

0.08

0.08

0.16

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

