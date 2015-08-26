PAL Credit & Capital Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Equity Capital
2.16
2.16
2.16
21.6
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-5.15
-4.55
-3.94
-22.98
Net Worth
-2.99
-2.39
-1.78
-1.38
Minority Interest
Debt
2.82
2.46
1.86
1.54
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
-0.17
0.07
0.08
0.16
Fixed Assets
0
0.03
0.03
0.04
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-0.18
0.05
0.05
0.12
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
0
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
0
0
0
Other Current Assets
0.07
0.14
0.16
0.15
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
0
Creditor Days
0
0
0
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.25
-0.09
-0.11
-0.03
Cash
0
0
0
0
Total Assets
-0.18
0.08
0.08
0.16
