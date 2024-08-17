iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

PAL Credit & Capital Ltd Company Summary

1.31
(-4.38%)
Aug 26, 2015|12:00:00 AM

PAL Credit & Capital Ltd Summary

PAL Credit & Capital (formerly PAL Hire Purchase) was incorporated in 1962. In Feb.93, it became a public limited company. The company belongs to the Walchand group and has been promoted by Premier Automobiles.PAL concentrates on hire purchase and lease financing of automobile, plant and machinery, trucks, etc.The company was awarded P1 rating by CRISIL for its commercial paper programme enabling it to place commercial paper worth Rs 20 mln with Canbank Mutual Fund to minimise the cost of funds. The company has been authorised by the SEBI to act as category-1 merchant banker, enabling it to expand its issue management, underwriting, portfolio management, financial consultancy and other activities. Its fixed deposit programme has been upgraded by CRISIL from FAA- to FAA, indicating high safety for timely payment of the principal and interest.The company also plans to diversify into financing and non-financing services such as bill discounting, merchant banking, consultancy, etc, and to open additional branch offices at Bangalore, Pune and Udaipur to expand its activities. By selling the Wind Farm Division the companys liabilities has been reduced and the also the interest cost.The company has paid one time settlement to banks and FIs during the year 2001.During 1996-97, the company joined in the co-promotion of Creditline Motors Ltd who are authorised distributors for cars of the Premier Automobiles Ltd. The company has also entered into business of generation and supply of electricity by setting up 6 wind mills at Pazhavoor Village, Tirunelvelli, Tamil Nadu.

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.