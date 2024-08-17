iifl-logo-icon 1
Palsoft Infosystems Ltd Company Summary

5.4
(3.85%)
Feb 28, 2022|02:39:36 PM

Palsoft Infosystems Ltd Summary

Palsoft Infosystmes Ltd., incorporated in Mar.94 and promoted by Autolite India Palsoft Infosystems, earlier Autolite Capital & Finance is engaged in the business of leasing, bill discounting and investment in shares and securities.Leasing is set for substantial growth in India in line with international trends. There will be substantial demand for a variety of leasing products, ie., foreign currency leases, cross-border leases, operational leases and even leverage leases. Bill discounting is an established source of short-term finance. Most companies are looking outside the banking system for financing their receivables through bill discounting and factoring.In Sep.94, the company came out with a public issue at a premium to finance long-term resources for working capital requirements, for leasing and bill discounting. The company has formed a strategic alliance with Malviya Regional Engineering College,Jaipur and Technology Information Forecasting & Assessment Council,Department of Science & Technology GOI for starting a centre of relevance and excellance in the Re-Engineering.

Loading...

