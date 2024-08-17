iifl-logo-icon 1
Palsoft Infosystems Ltd Share Price

5.4
(3.85%)
Feb 28, 2022|02:39:36 PM

Palsoft Infosystems Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

IT - Software

Open

5.2

Prev. Close

5.2

Turnover(Lac.)

0.11

Day's High

5.4

Day's Low

5.2

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

-5.57

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1.62

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Palsoft Infosystems Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Palsoft Infosystems Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Palsoft Infosystems Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:39 AM
Sep-2020Jun-2020Mar-2020Dec-2019
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 58.87%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 58.87%

Non-Promoter- 0.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 41.12%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Palsoft Infosystems Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Equity Capital

3

3

3

3

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-4.6

-4.6

-4.56

-4.63

Net Worth

-1.6

-1.6

-1.56

-1.63

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

-100

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.26

-0.25

-0.25

-0.28

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Profit before tax

-0.04

0.05

-0.66

-0.36

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.02

0.06

-0.29

-0.37

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

-100

Op profit growth

5.96

-52.5

93.5

-6,211.84

EBIT growth

-168.03

-109.08

80.55

-8,165.16

Net profit growth

-169.57

-108.98

77.01

-12,458.48

No Record Found

Palsoft Infosystems Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

TCS

4,099.25

30.9114,83,144.5312,9941.7853,990230.54

Infosys Ltd

INFY

1,938.3

29.158,04,834.346,8132.3734,257199.28

HCL Technologies Ltd

HCLTECH

1,947.25

44.755,28,418.443,2162.6712,615134.17

Wipro Ltd

WIPRO

294.45

32.253,08,266.622,713.50.1716,895.860.33

LTIMindtree Ltd

LTIM

5,735.4

37.31,69,931.611,220.21.139,104.6684.3

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Palsoft Infosystems Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Director

Amit Mahipal Gupta

Non Executive Director

Naveen Gupta

Whole-time Director

Anubha Gupta

Independent Director

Rajendra Prasad Daga

Company Secretary

Divya Badaya

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Palsoft Infosystems Ltd

Summary

Palsoft Infosystmes Ltd., incorporated in Mar.94 and promoted by Autolite India Palsoft Infosystems, earlier Autolite Capital & Finance is engaged in the business of leasing, bill discounting and investment in shares and securities.Leasing is set for substantial growth in India in line with international trends. There will be substantial demand for a variety of leasing products, ie., foreign currency leases, cross-border leases, operational leases and even leverage leases. Bill discounting is an established source of short-term finance. Most companies are looking outside the banking system for financing their receivables through bill discounting and factoring.In Sep.94, the company came out with a public issue at a premium to finance long-term resources for working capital requirements, for leasing and bill discounting. The company has formed a strategic alliance with Malviya Regional Engineering College,Jaipur and Technology Information Forecasting & Assessment Council,Department of Science & Technology GOI for starting a centre of relevance and excellance in the Re-Engineering.
