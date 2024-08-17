Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorIT - Software
Open₹5.2
Prev. Close₹5.2
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.11
Day's High₹5.4
Day's Low₹5.2
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹-5.57
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1.62
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Equity Capital
3
3
3
3
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-4.6
-4.6
-4.56
-4.63
Net Worth
-1.6
-1.6
-1.56
-1.63
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
-100
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.26
-0.25
-0.25
-0.28
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
-0.04
0.05
-0.66
-0.36
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.02
0.06
-0.29
-0.37
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
-100
Op profit growth
5.96
-52.5
93.5
-6,211.84
EBIT growth
-168.03
-109.08
80.55
-8,165.16
Net profit growth
-169.57
-108.98
77.01
-12,458.48
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
4,099.25
|30.91
|14,83,144.53
|12,994
|1.78
|53,990
|230.54
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,938.3
|29.15
|8,04,834.34
|6,813
|2.37
|34,257
|199.28
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,947.25
|44.75
|5,28,418.44
|3,216
|2.67
|12,615
|134.17
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
294.45
|32.25
|3,08,266.62
|2,713.5
|0.17
|16,895.8
|60.33
LTIMindtree Ltd
LTIM
5,735.4
|37.3
|1,69,931.61
|1,220.2
|1.13
|9,104.6
|684.3
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Director
Amit Mahipal Gupta
Non Executive Director
Naveen Gupta
Whole-time Director
Anubha Gupta
Independent Director
Rajendra Prasad Daga
Company Secretary
Divya Badaya
Reports by Palsoft Infosystems Ltd
Summary
Palsoft Infosystmes Ltd., incorporated in Mar.94 and promoted by Autolite India Palsoft Infosystems, earlier Autolite Capital & Finance is engaged in the business of leasing, bill discounting and investment in shares and securities.Leasing is set for substantial growth in India in line with international trends. There will be substantial demand for a variety of leasing products, ie., foreign currency leases, cross-border leases, operational leases and even leverage leases. Bill discounting is an established source of short-term finance. Most companies are looking outside the banking system for financing their receivables through bill discounting and factoring.In Sep.94, the company came out with a public issue at a premium to finance long-term resources for working capital requirements, for leasing and bill discounting. The company has formed a strategic alliance with Malviya Regional Engineering College,Jaipur and Technology Information Forecasting & Assessment Council,Department of Science & Technology GOI for starting a centre of relevance and excellance in the Re-Engineering.
