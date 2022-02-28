Palsoft Infosystems Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Equity Capital
3
3
3
3
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-4.6
-4.6
-4.56
-4.63
Net Worth
-1.6
-1.6
-1.56
-1.63
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0.01
0.01
0
Total Liabilities
-1.6
-1.59
-1.55
-1.63
Fixed Assets
0
0
0.01
0.01
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.01
0.03
0.02
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-1.63
-1.63
-1.59
-1.65
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
0
0
Other Current Assets
0.07
0.05
0.05
0.05
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
0
Creditor Days
0
0
0
Other Current Liabilities
-1.7
-1.68
-1.64
-1.7
Cash
0.01
0.01
0.01
0.01
Total Assets
-1.61
-1.59
-1.55
-1.63
