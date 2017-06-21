To the Members of PAN INDIA CORPORATION LIMITED Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements Opinion

We have audited the standalone financial statements of PAN INDIA CORORATION LIMITED ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31st March 2024, and the statement of Profit and Loss, statement of changes in Equity and Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended, and notes to the Standalone Financial Statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information. In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Act in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March 2024, and loss, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditor’s Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("the ICAI") together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

Information Other than the Standalone Financial Statements and Auditor’s Report Thereon

The company’s Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Board’s Report including Annexures to Board’s Report, Business Responsibility Report, Corporate Governance and Shareholder’s Information, but does not include the standalone financial statements and our Auditor’s report thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Company’s Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error. In preparing the standalone financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the company’s financial reporting process.

Auditor’s Responsibilities for the Audit of the standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditor’s report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements. Also Refer "Annexure A" to this audit report.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditor’s Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in the "Annexure B", a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss, and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31stMarch, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31stMarch, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Companies Act.

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure C".

g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditor’s Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us :

a) The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its standalone financial statements – Refer Note 17 (Point No. 9) to the standalone financial statements.

b) The Company did not have any long term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

c) There was no amount which was required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

d) (i)The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall:

• directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") by or on behalf of the Company or

• Provide any guarantee, security or the like to or on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(ii)The management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the Company from any persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall:

Directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever("Ultimate Beneficiaries") by or on behalf of the Funding Party or

Provide any guarantee, security or the like from or on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

(iii)Based on such audit procedures as considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub clause (i)& (ii) contain any material mis-statement.

e) The dividend is not declared or paid during the year by the Company hence the Compliance with Section123 of this act is not applicable to Company.

f) Based on our examination which included test checks, the company has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with.

For R. C. CHADDA & CO. LLP. CHARTERED ACCOUNTANTS (Firm’s Registration No. 003151N)

Sd/-

BHISHM MADAN (PARTNER) M.No. 524462

Place: New Delhi

Date: 29th May, 2024

UDIN- 24524462BKACQ13738

"ANNEXURE A" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS’ REPORT

Report on the Auditor’s responsibilities for the Audit of the standalone Financial Statements

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional scepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

Conclude on the appropriateness of management’s use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditor’s report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditor’s report.

However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditor’s report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

For R C CHADDA & CO. LLP.

CHARTERED ACCOUNTANTS (Firm’s Registration No. 003151N)

Sd/-

BHISHM MADAN (PARTNER) M.No. 524462

Place: New Delhi

Date: 29th May, 2024

UDIN - 24524462BKACQ13738

"ANNEXURE B" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS’ REPORT"

With reference to the Annexure B referred to in the Independent Auditor’s Report to the members of the Company on the standalone financial statements for the year ended 31st March 2024, we report the following: (i)(a)(A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment.

(B)The Company does not have any intangible assets.

(C)The Property, Plant and Equipment have been physically verified by the management at reasonable intervals and no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(D)The company does not have any immoveable property hence reporting under clause 3(i)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

(E)The Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment during the year.

(F)No proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the company as at March 31, 2024 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder. (ii)(a) The Company does not have any inventory. Hence reporting under clause 3(ii)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b)The Company has not been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of Rs 5 crore, in aggregate, at any points of time during the year, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets and hence reporting under clause

3(ii)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

(iii)The company has not made any investment in, provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured to companies, firms, limited liability partnership or any other parties during the year. Hence reporting under clause 3(iii) of the Order is not applicable.

(iv)The company has not granted loans or made investments, guarantees, and security where provisions of section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 need to be complied with.

(v)The company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits from public. Hence reporting under clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable.

(vi)The company is not required to maintain cost records specified by the Central Government under sub-section (1)of section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013. Hence reporting under clause 3(vi) of the Order is not applicable.

(vii)(a) The company is regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Services Tax, provident fund, employees’ state insurance, income tax, sales tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and any other statutory dues as applicable to it with appropriate authorities. According to the information and explanations given to us below mentioned Income Tax liability outstanding as at 31st March, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable are as follows:

Assessment Year Outstanding Demand Amount (Rs) 1993-94 147833.00 1995-96 340266.00 1996-97 465963.00 1998-99 206438.00 2008-09 2959.00 Total 163419.00

b). According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no disputed statutory dues payable in respect of Goods and Services Tax, income tax, sales tax, duty of customs, duty of excise and value added tax which are outstanding as at 31stMarch, 2024. However, according to information and explanations given to us, the following dues of Roc Fees have not been deposited by the Company on account of disputes:

Nature of the statute Nature of dues Amount (in Rs) Period to which the amount relates Forum where dispute is sending Zompanies Act, 1956 R.O.C Fees for increase in authorized capital(Refer to Ncn- Current Liabilities) Amount payable is unascertained which is approx. Rs. 2.76cr.and has been accepted by the company but not deposited as part payment is not acceptable F.Y 1996-97 S, F.Y 1998-99 District & Session Court, Tis Hazari, Delhi-110054 and Delhi High Court.

viii) There was no transaction relating to previously unrecorded income that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961.

(ix)(a) The company has not taken any loans or borrowing from any lenders. Hence reporting under clause3(ix)(a) is not applicable

(b)The company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institutions or Government or any Government Authorities or other lender.

(c)The company has not taken any term loan during the year and there no outstanding term loan at the beginning of the year. Hence reporting under clause 3(ix)( c) of the Order is not applicable.

(d)The company has not used funds raised on short term basis for any long term purpose.

(e)The company does not have any subsidiaries, Associates or joint ventures. Hence reporting under clause 3(ix)(e) of the order is not applicable.

(f) The company does not have any subsidiaries, Associates or joint ventures. Hence reporting under clause 3(ix)(f) of the order is not applicable.

(x)(a) The company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year. Hence reporting under clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b)The company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partially or optionally). Hence reporting under clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

(xi)(a) No fraud by the company and no material fraud on the company has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b)No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the companies Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year.

(c)There is no whistle blower complaint received by the company during the year.

(xii)The company is not a Nidhi Company. Hence reporting under clause 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable.

(xiii)All transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of Companies Act, 2013, where applicable and the details of related party transactions have been disclosed in the standalone financial statement as required by applicable accounting standards

(xiv)(a) The company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and the nature of its business.

(b)We have considered the internal audit reports for the year under audit, issued to the Company during the year and till date, in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures.

(xv)The company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him, provisions of section 192 of Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the company.

(xvi)(a) The company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.Hence reporting under clause 3(xvi)(a), (b),(c) of the order is not applicable.

(b)There is no Core Investment Company within the Group. Hence reporting under clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable

(xvii)The company has incurred cash losses of Rs. 64,38,183/- in the current and Rs.35,48,462/-in the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii)There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. Hence reporting under clause3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable

On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

The company is not covered under section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013. Hence reporting under clause 3(xx)(a) and 3(xx)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

For R. C. CHADDA & CO. LLP. CHARTERED ACCOUNTANTS (Firm’s Registration No. 003151N)

Sd/-

BHISHM MADAN (PARTNER) M.No. 524462

Place: New Delhi

Date: 29th May, 2024

UDIN - 24524462BKACQ13738

"ANNEXURE C" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS’ REPORT "

Report on the Internal standalone Financial Controls under Clause ( i ) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act,2013(" the Act " )

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Pan India Corporation Limited ("the Company") as of 31st March 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the Standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Company’s management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the ICAI .These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to company’s policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors’ Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Company’s internal financial controls over the financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013 to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditor’s judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

A company’s internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of standalone financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A company’s internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that

1. Pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

2. Provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of standalone financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorities of management and directors of the company; and

3. Provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the company’s assets that could have a material effect on the standalone financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of the internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of the changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31st March 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

For R. C. CHADDA & CO. LLP. CHARTERED ACCOUNTANTS (Firm’s Registration No. 003151N)

Sd/-

BHISHM MADAN (PARTNER) M.No. : 524462

Place: New Delhi

Date: 29th May, 2024

UDIN – 24524462BKACQ13738