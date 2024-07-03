Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorFinance
Open₹0.3
Prev. Close₹0.25
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.04
Day's High₹0.3
Day's Low₹0.25
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0.59
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)5.36
P/E168
EPS0.02
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
214.26
214.26
214.26
214.26
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-201.45
-201.37
-200.48
-200.32
Net Worth
12.81
12.89
13.78
13.94
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.02
-0.04
-15.07
-10.29
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Gross Sales
0
0.01
0
0
0
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0
0.01
0
0
0
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.58
0.01
0
0.25
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,349.35
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,684.6
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
145.42
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
296.7
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
446.5
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Vijay Pal Shukla
Non Executive Director
Omprakash Ramashankar Pathak
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
GEETIKA SEHGAL
Independent Director
Ms. Rajni
Independent Director
Rolita Gupta
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Pan India Corporation Ltd
Summary
Pan India Corporation Limited was incorporated in Feb.84 under the name Fairdeal Leasing Finance and Investment Company to carry out various financial activities. Its name was changed to the present one in Jan.95 because of the shift in its thrust on information technology. SRGL was promoted by Siddharth Jain. The main business is to invest in ,buy, sell , transfer, hypothecate , deal in and disposes of any shares , stocks debentures, debenture stock, securities , properties of any other company including securities of any government, Local Authority , bonds and certificates and properties. The company made a rights issue of 39.90 lac zero-interest FCDs of Rs 100 aggregating Rs 39.9 cr in Dec.95. The issue was to finance the capital cost of carrying on the activities in software development and exports, computer education, multimedia, registrar and share transfer business, etc. In 1998-99, the company has acquired the running business of Silison Valley Information Technology Corporation. It has also entered into an understanding with Datapro whereby it purchased a part of the running business of SRGL.In the year 2000, the company has picked up substantial equity stakes in two Infotech companies - VSoft Services and EL Net-3L. The acquisition of VSoft will provide the company a substantial market share in multi-lingual products and solutions market. The strategic alliance with EL Net-3L is expected to prove a better resource for its expert manpower requirement.M/s. Ujjwal Infr
Read More
The Pan India Corporation Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹0.25 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Pan India Corporation Ltd is ₹5.36 Cr. as of 21 Jun ‘17
The PE and PB ratios of Pan India Corporation Ltd is 168 and 5.73 as of 21 Jun ‘17
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Pan India Corporation Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Pan India Corporation Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 21 Jun ‘17
Pan India Corporation Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -6.51%, 3 Years at -17.79%, 1 Year at 25.00%, 6 Month at -28.57%, 3 Month at -28.57% and 1 Month at 0.00%.
