iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Pan India Corporation Ltd Share Price

0.25
(0.00%)
Jun 21, 2017|03:08:40 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open0.3
  • Day's High0.3
  • 52 Wk High0
  • Prev. Close0.25
  • Day's Low0.25
  • 52 Wk Low 0
  • Turnover (lac)0.04
  • P/E168
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value0.59
  • EPS0.02
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)5.36
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Pan India Corporation Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

0.3

Prev. Close

0.25

Turnover(Lac.)

0.04

Day's High

0.3

Day's Low

0.25

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

0.59

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

5.36

P/E

168

EPS

0.02

Divi. Yield

0

Pan India Corporation Ltd Corporate Action

29 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

27 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

27 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 27 Aug, 2024

arrow

Pan India Corporation Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Pan India Corporation Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:13 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 45.51%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 45.51%

Non-Promoter- 0.02%

Institutions: 0.01%

Non-Institutions: 54.47%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Pan India Corporation Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

214.26

214.26

214.26

214.26

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-201.45

-201.37

-200.48

-200.32

Net Worth

12.81

12.89

13.78

13.94

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.02

-0.04

-15.07

-10.29

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017Mar-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Gross Sales

0

0.01

0

0

0

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

0

0.01

0

0

0

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.58

0.01

0

0.25

0

View Annually Results

Pan India Corporation Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,349.35

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,684.6

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

145.42

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

296.7

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

446.5

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Pan India Corporation Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Vijay Pal Shukla

Non Executive Director

Omprakash Ramashankar Pathak

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

GEETIKA SEHGAL

Independent Director

Ms. Rajni

Independent Director

Rolita Gupta

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Pan India Corporation Ltd

Summary

Pan India Corporation Limited was incorporated in Feb.84 under the name Fairdeal Leasing Finance and Investment Company to carry out various financial activities. Its name was changed to the present one in Jan.95 because of the shift in its thrust on information technology. SRGL was promoted by Siddharth Jain. The main business is to invest in ,buy, sell , transfer, hypothecate , deal in and disposes of any shares , stocks debentures, debenture stock, securities , properties of any other company including securities of any government, Local Authority , bonds and certificates and properties. The company made a rights issue of 39.90 lac zero-interest FCDs of Rs 100 aggregating Rs 39.9 cr in Dec.95. The issue was to finance the capital cost of carrying on the activities in software development and exports, computer education, multimedia, registrar and share transfer business, etc. In 1998-99, the company has acquired the running business of Silison Valley Information Technology Corporation. It has also entered into an understanding with Datapro whereby it purchased a part of the running business of SRGL.In the year 2000, the company has picked up substantial equity stakes in two Infotech companies - VSoft Services and EL Net-3L. The acquisition of VSoft will provide the company a substantial market share in multi-lingual products and solutions market. The strategic alliance with EL Net-3L is expected to prove a better resource for its expert manpower requirement.M/s. Ujjwal Infr
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Pan India Corporation Ltd share price today?

The Pan India Corporation Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹0.25 today.

What is the Market Cap of Pan India Corporation Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Pan India Corporation Ltd is ₹5.36 Cr. as of 21 Jun ‘17

What is the PE and PB ratio of Pan India Corporation Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Pan India Corporation Ltd is 168 and 5.73 as of 21 Jun ‘17

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Pan India Corporation Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Pan India Corporation Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Pan India Corporation Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 21 Jun ‘17

What is the CAGR of Pan India Corporation Ltd?

Pan India Corporation Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -6.51%, 3 Years at -17.79%, 1 Year at 25.00%, 6 Month at -28.57%, 3 Month at -28.57% and 1 Month at 0.00%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Pan India Corporation Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Pan India Corporation Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

QUICKLINKS FOR Pan India Corporation Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.