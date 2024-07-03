Pan India Corporation Ltd Half Yearly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2023
|Sept-2022
|Mar-2022
|Sept-2021
|Mar-2021
Gross Sales
0
0
0.01
0
0
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0
0
0.01
0
0
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.58
0
0
0.01
0
Total Income
0.58
0
0.01
0.01
0
Total Expenditure
0.73
0.74
0.08
0.1
1.01
PBIDT
-0.15
-0.73
-0.06
-0.1
-1.01
Interest
0
0
0
0
0
PBDT
-0.15
-0.73
-0.06
-0.1
-1.01
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
0
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-0.15
-0.73
-0.06
-0.1
-1.01
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-0.16
-0.72
-0.06
-0.1
-1
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-0.16
-0.72
-0.06
-0.1
-1
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0
-0.03
0
0
0
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
214.26
214.26
214.26
214.26
214.26
Public Shareholding (Number)
11,67,48,131
11,67,48,131
11,67,48,131
11,67,48,131
11,67,48,131
Public Shareholding (%)
54.49
54.49
54.49
54.49
54.49
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
9,75,08,369
9,75,08,369
9,75,08,369
9,75,08,369
9,75,08,369
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
100
100
100
100
100
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
45.51
45.51
45.51
45.51
45.51
PBIDTM(%)
0
0
-600
0
0
PBDTM(%)
-
-
-
-
-
PATM(%)
0
0
-600
0
0
