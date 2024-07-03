iifl-logo-icon 1
Pan India Corporation Ltd Half Yearly Results

0.25
(0.00%)
Jun 21, 2017|03:08:40 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2023Sept-2022Mar-2022Sept-2021Mar-2021

Gross Sales

0

0

0.01

0

0

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

0

0

0.01

0

0

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.58

0

0

0.01

0

Total Income

0.58

0

0.01

0.01

0

Total Expenditure

0.73

0.74

0.08

0.1

1.01

PBIDT

-0.15

-0.73

-0.06

-0.1

-1.01

Interest

0

0

0

0

0

PBDT

-0.15

-0.73

-0.06

-0.1

-1.01

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

0

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-0.15

-0.73

-0.06

-0.1

-1.01

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-0.16

-0.72

-0.06

-0.1

-1

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-0.16

-0.72

-0.06

-0.1

-1

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0

-0.03

0

0

0

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

214.26

214.26

214.26

214.26

214.26

Public Shareholding (Number)

11,67,48,131

11,67,48,131

11,67,48,131

11,67,48,131

11,67,48,131

Public Shareholding (%)

54.49

54.49

54.49

54.49

54.49

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

9,75,08,369

9,75,08,369

9,75,08,369

9,75,08,369

9,75,08,369

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

100

100

100

100

100

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

45.51

45.51

45.51

45.51

45.51

PBIDTM(%)

0

0

-600

0

0

PBDTM(%)

-

-

-

-

-

PATM(%)

0

0

-600

0

0

