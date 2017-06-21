iifl-logo-icon 1
Pan India Corporation Ltd Cash Flow Statement

0.25
(0.00%)
Jun 21, 2017

QUICKLINKS FOR Pan India Corporation Ltd

Pan India Corpor FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.02

-0.04

-15.07

-10.29

Other operating items

Operating

-0.02

-0.04

-15.07

-10.29

Capital expenditure

0

0

0

-0.67

Free cash flow

-0.02

-0.04

-15.07

-10.96

Equity raised

-399.58

-391.99

-384.9

-373.84

Investing

0

-5.06

0.16

-0.04

Financing

0

0

0

0

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-399.6

-397.09

-399.81

-384.84

