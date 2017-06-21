Pan India Corporation Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
214.26
214.26
214.26
214.26
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-201.45
-201.37
-200.48
-200.32
Net Worth
12.81
12.89
13.78
13.94
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
12.81
12.89
13.78
13.94
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.56
0.8
2.1
2.1
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
7.58
7.52
6.98
7.23
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
10.36
10.41
9.75
10.04
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
0
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-2.78
-2.89
-2.77
-2.81
Cash
0.14
0.01
0.1
0
Total Assets
8.28
8.33
9.18
9.33
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.