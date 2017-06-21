iifl-logo-icon 1
Pan India Corporation Ltd Balance Sheet

0.25
(0.00%)
Jun 21, 2017

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

214.26

214.26

214.26

214.26

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-201.45

-201.37

-200.48

-200.32

Net Worth

12.81

12.89

13.78

13.94

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

12.81

12.89

13.78

13.94

Fixed Assets

0

0

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.56

0.8

2.1

2.1

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

7.58

7.52

6.98

7.23

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

10.36

10.41

9.75

10.04

Sundry Creditors

0

0

0

0

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

-2.78

-2.89

-2.77

-2.81

Cash

0.14

0.01

0.1

0

Total Assets

8.28

8.33

9.18

9.33

