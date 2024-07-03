Pan India Corporation Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
|Dec-2018
Gross Sales
0
0.01
0
0
0
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0
0.01
0
0
0
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.58
0.01
0
0.24
0
Total Income
0.58
0.01
0
0.24
0
Total Expenditure
0.78
0.13
0.11
0.19
4.37
PBIDT
-0.2
-0.12
-0.11
0.05
-4.37
Interest
0
0
0
0
0
PBDT
-0.2
-0.12
-0.11
0.05
-4.37
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
0
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.02
0
0
0.01
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-0.22
-0.12
-0.11
0.04
-4.37
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-0.1
-0.12
-0.11
0.04
-4.37
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-0.1
-0.12
-0.11
0.04
-4.37
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0
-0.01
-0.01
0
0
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
214.26
214.26
214.26
214.26
214.26
Public Shareholding (Number)
11,67,48,131
11,67,48,131
11,67,48,131
11,67,48,131
0
Public Shareholding (%)
54.49
54.49
54.49
54.49
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
9,75,08,369
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
100
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
45.51
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
9,75,08,369
9,75,08,369
9,75,08,369
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
100
100
100
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
45.51
45.51
45.51
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
0
-1,200
0
0
0
PBDTM(%)
0
-1,200
0
0
0
PATM(%)
0
-1,200
0
0
0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.