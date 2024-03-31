Dear Members,

Your Directors are pleased to present the 40th Annual Report on the business and operations of the Company together with the Audited Financial Statement for the year ended 31st March, 2024.

CORPORATE OVERVIEW

Pan India Corporation Limited is engaged in the business to invest in, buy, sell, transfer, hypothecate, deal in and dispose of any shares, stocks, debentures (whether perpetual or redeemable debentures), debenture stock, securities, including securities of any government, Local Authority, bonds and certificates and properties (whether Immovable or movable).

FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

Standalone Particulars Current Year Year Ended 31st March, 2024 Previous Year Year Ended 31st March, 2023 Income from Operations 1,00,000 30,000 Other Income 7,735,888 57,75,721 Total Income 7,835,888 58,05,721 Total Expenditure 8,641,307 1,46,38,859 Profit/ (Loss) before tax (805,419) (88,33,138) Less: Provision for Deferred Tax - - Less: Current Year Tax 3,600 Add: Deferred Tax (108) (85) Less: Previous Tax: (40) - Net Profit/(Loss) after Tax (805,271) (88,36,653)

STATE OF COMPANY’S AFFAIRS

During the year, company has incurred a loss of Rupees 805,271/- (Rupees eighty Eight Lakhs Five Thousand Two Hundred Seventy One Only).

Standalone income is Rs. 1,00,000/- for the Year ended March 31, 2024 compared to Rs. 30,000/- in the previous financial year. Standalone Loss after Tax including Comprehensive Income for the Year ended March 31, 2024 is Rs. 805,271/- compared to Rs. 8,836,653/- during the previous financial year. Your directors expect that with the continuous efforts there will be improvement in overall performance in the coming years.

MATERIAL CHANGES AND COMMITMENTS AFTER THE DATE OF CLOSE OF FINANCIAL YEAR 2023-24

There are no material changes and commitment affecting the financial position of company after the closure of financial year 2023-2024 till the date of report.

DETAILS OF SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES, JOINT VENTURES AND ASSOCIATE COMPANIES ANDHIGHLIGHTS OF THEIR PERFORMANCE AND THEIR CONTRIBUTION TO THE OVERALL PERFORMANCE OF THE COMPANY

M/s. Mitika Traders Private Limited ceases to be Associate of the Company during the Year.

There is no joint venture of the company.

Further no other company, have become or ceased to be the subsidiary and joint venture of the company during the year except stated above.

DIVIDEND AND RESERVES

During the year under review, your Company does not recommend any dividend in the absence of profits. And also, your company has not made any transfer to Reserves during the financial year 2023-2024.

Details of Loans, Guarantees and Investments, if any, which are covered under the provisions of Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 are given in the notes to the Financial Statements as on 31.03.2024 and forms a part of annual report.

INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEM AND THEIR ADEQUACY

Your Company has an effective internal control and risk mitigation system, which are constantly assessed and strengthened with new/revised standard operating procedures.

The internal audit is entrusted to M/s R. Mahajan & Associates, a firm of Chartered Accountants. The main thrust of internal audit is to test and review controls, appraisal of risks and business practices.

The Audit Committee of the Board of Directors actively reviews the adequacy and effectiveness of internal control systems and suggests improvements to strengthen the same. The Board of Directors has framed a policy which ensures the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, safeguarding of its assets, to provide greater assurance regarding prevention and detection of frauds and accuracy and completeness of the accounting records of the company.

During the year no reportable weakness in the operations and accounting were observed and your company has adequate internal financial control with reference to its financial statements.

RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS

All the contracts/arrangements/transactions entered by the company with related party for the year under review were in the ordinary course of business and on Arm’s Length basis. Detail of related party transactions have been disclosed in notes to the financial statements.

Further, your company has not entered into any material contracts or arrangements with related parties at arm’s length basis. Accordingly, the disclosure of related party transactions as required under Section 134(3) (h) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with rules made there under, in Form AOC-2 is not applicable.

The policy on Related Party Transactions as approved by the Board of Directors has been uploaded on the website of the Company (http://www.panindiacorp.com/RelatedPartyPolicy-v1.2.pdf).

RISK MANAGEMENT

The risk management framework defines the risk management approach of the Company and includes periodic review of such risks and also documentation, mitigating controls and reporting mechanism of all risks. In this regard the board has formulated a Risk Management policy, which defines the risk assessment and minimization procedures. As per view of board, apart from liability which may arise for payment of statutory dues to government of India regarding increase in authorized capital, there is no other risk in operation of company, which may impact the existence of company.

AUDITORS AND AUDITOR’S REPORT

STATUTORY AUDITORS

M/s. R. C. Chadda & Co. LLP Chartered Accountants was appointed as Statutory Auditor of the Company in the 35th Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 30th September, 2019, for the term of 5 years, to hold the office of Statutory Auditor till the 40th Annual General Meeting. Their current term as Statutory Auditor of the Company is going to expire in ensuing Annual General Meeting.

Therefore, In terms of the provisions of Section 139(1) of the Companies Act, 2013, the Board of Directors on the recommendation of the Audit Committee of the Board, subject to the approval of Shareholder of the company in the ensuing Annual General Meeting, approved the re-appointment of M/s R. C. Chadda & Co. LLP, Chartered Accountants, as a Statutory Auditors of the Company for a period of Five years from the conclusion of the 40th Annual General Meeting to be held on 22nd September, 2024 till the conclusion of 45th Annual General Meeting, on such remuneration including out of pocket expenses and other expenses as may be mutually agreed by and between the Board of Directors and the Auditors, and recommend the same to the shareholders for their approval.

Pursuant to Section 139 and 141 of the Companies Act, 2013 and Rules framed there under, the Company has received a certificate from the auditors confirming their eligibility to be appointed as Auditors of the Company. They have also confirmed that they have hold a valid certificate issued by the Peer Review Board of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) as required under the provisions of Regulation 33 of the Listing Regulation.

The auditor report and notes on accounts referred to in the Auditors Report is self-explanatory and there are no adverse remarks or qualification in the Report except as stated below and general remarks are in the nature of facts. M/s R. C. Chadda & Co. LLP, Chartered Accountants who were Statutory Auditors of the Company have given their remarks which are as follows:

Auditor remarks for financial statement ending 31.03.2024:

The Company is regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including provident fund, employees’ state insurance, income tax, sales tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and any other statutory dues applicable to it with appropriate authorities. However, according to the information and explanations given by the management of the company, below mentioned Income Tax Liability is outstanding as at 31st March, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable:

Assessment Year Outstanding Demand Amount (Rs.) 1993-94 1,47,833.00 1995-96 3,40,226.00 1996-97 4,65,963.00 1998-99 2,06,438.00 2008-09 2,959.00 Total 11,63,419.00

Further, the company has also not deposited the following ROC Fees on account of disputes

Name of the Statue Nature of Dues Amount Period to which amount relates Forum where dispute is pending Companies Act, 1956 R.O.C fees for increase in Authorized Capital Amount ascertained over 2.76 crores which has been accepted by the company but not deposited as part payment is not acceptable. F.Y. –1996-97 & F.Y 1998-99 Hon’ble District & Session Court, Tis Hazariand Hon’ble Delhi High Court

Our reply to auditor remarks:

1. In respect of outstanding Income tax Demands: -

These demands have been uploaded by the Income tax Department on Income Tax portal.We are looking into the demands for these years and for against these demands either rectification application will be filed or appeal will be filed.

2. In respect of ROC fees: -

Your Board has acknowledged that the statutory fees is required to be paid to Registrar of companies (ROC), Ministry of Corporate Affairs for increase in authorized share capital of the company in past. However, the amount to be paid to ROC is yet to be ascertained due to changes in law from time to time.

ROC has already filed prosecution before Court for non-compliance o f Section 97 of the Companies Act 1956 and company has also filed reply before the court stating its intent to pay fees on increase in authorized capital, such matter is now sub-judice before the court and company is awaiting the directions of court regarding ascertainment of fees to be paid to ROC, Delhi.

SECRETARIAL AUDIT

Pursuant to provisions of Section 204 of the Companies Act, 2013 and rules made there under, the board has appointed M/s Pritika Nagi & Associates, Company Secretary in Practice to conduct the Secretarial Audit of the Company for the financial year 2023-24. The Secretarial Audit Report for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024is attached herewith as part of the Annual Report as Annexure A which forms an integral part of this report.

There are no secretarial audit qualifications/adverse remarks, reservation for the year under review, except as under:

Company had increased its Authorised Capital in 1998 for which Form 5/Form SH7 has not been filed with Registrar of companies. The said matter is under litigation.

FRAUDS REPORTED BY AUDITORS OTHER THAN THOSE WHICH ARE REPORTABLE TO THE CENTRAL GOVERNMENT

There are no such frauds reported by auditors, which are committed against the company by officers or employees of the company.

DIRECTORS AND KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL (KMP)

Retirement by Rotation

In accordance with the provisions of Section 152 of The Companies Act, 2013 Mr. Omprakash Ramashankar Pathak, Director of the Company, is liable to retire by rotation at the ensuing Annual General Meeting and being eligible, has offered himself for re-appointment.

Appointment / Re-appointment and Cessation of Directors & KMP

During the year under review, Mr. Vijay Pal Shukla was re-appointed as the Managing Director of the Company in the 39th Annual General Meeting held on Sunday, 06th August, 2023.

After the closure of Financial Year 2023-24 –

Mr. Harish Kumar Chauhan & Mrs. Preeti Sharma ceased to be Independent Directors of the Company w.e.f. as their term as Independent Directors has been completed & they has resigned from the post of Directors w.e.f 12th August, 2024

The Board placed on record its appreciation for the valuable contribution and guidance by Mr. Harish Kumar Chauhan & Mrs. Preeti Sharma during their tenure as Independent Directors of the Company.

Based on the recommendation of the Nomination & Remuneration Committee ("NRC"), the Board on 12th August, 2024, had appointed Ms. Rajni & Mrs. Rolita Gupta as additional Independent Directors, not liable to retire by rotation, for a term of five consecutive years commencing from 12th August, 2024.

The Company has received declarations from all the Independent Directors confirming that they meet the criteria of Independence as prescribed under the Act and Listing Regulations. Further, in the opinion of the Board and based on declaration of independence provided by the Independent Directors, they all fulfill the conditions specified in the Act and Rules made there under, read with the applicable regulations of Listing Regulations, for their appointment as Independent Directors of the Company and are independent of the management.

All Independent Directors have registered themselves with the Indian Institute of Corporate Affairs for the inclusion of their name in the data bank of independent directors, pursuant to the provision of Rule 6 (1) of Companies (Appointment and Qualification of Directors) Rules, 2014. Further, they have confirmed that they shall comply with other requirements, as applicable under the said rule.

Mrs. Geetika Sehgal was appointed as the Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the company w.e.f, 01st September, 2023 due to the casual vacancy caused by the resignation of Mrs. Nipa Verma.

Mr. Deepak Kumar Chauhan was appointed as the Chief Financial Officer of the company w.e.f,

01st June, 2023 due to the casual vacancy caused by the resignation of Mr. Suresh Pratap Singh

Further, there is no change in the composition of the Board of Directors of the Company and no directors and Key Managerial Personnel have been appointed/re-appointed or resign from the company.

EXTRACT OF ANNUAL RETURN

The details of the extract of the Annual Return, as required under Section 92 of Companies Act, 2013 are available on Company’s Website www.panindiacorp.com.

NUMBER OF MEETINGS OF THE BOARD

The Board duly met at regular intervals to discuss and decide on business strategies/policies and review the financial performance of the Company. The notice along with Agenda and notes on agenda of each Board Meeting was given in writing to each Director.

In the Financial Year 2023-2024, the Board met Seven (7) times. The meetings were held on 10/04/2023, 29/05/2023, 10/07/2023, 12/08/2023, 01/09/2023, 07/11/2023 and 29/01/2024. The interval between two meetings was well within the maximum period mentioned under Section 173 of Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 17(2) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. For further details, please refer report on Corporate Governance, an integral part of this Annual Report.

AUDIT COMMITTEE

Mr. Harish kumar Chauhan (Chairman) and Mrs. Preeti Sharma ceased to be the part of Audit Committee w.e.f, 12th August 2024 since their tenure as Non-Executive Independent Director is duly completed in the Company. Therefore to fill the vacancy so caused Ms. Rajni is appointed as the Chairperson and Mrs. Rolita Gupta as a member of the Committee.

The present Audit Committee of the board comprises of three members with independent directors forming a majority, namely, Ms. Rajni, Non-Executive Independent Director is the Chairman of the Committee and Mr. Omprakash Ramashankar Pathak, Non-Executive - Non Independent and Mrs. Rolita Gupta, Non-Executive Independent Director are members of the committee.

All the recommendations made by the Audit Committee were accepted by the board.

Further, the Roles and Responsibility and other related matters of Audit Committee forms an integral part of Corporate Governance Report as part of annual report.

POLICIES & DISCLOSURES

The Vigil Mechanism/Whistle blower Policy of the company provides that protected disclosures can be made by a whistle blower through an email to the Chairman of the audit committee. The Whistle Blower Policy can be accessed on the Company’s Website at the link: http://www.panindiacorp.com/WhistleBlowerPolicy.pdf.

REMUNERATION AND NOMINATION POLICY

The nomination and remuneration committee has recommended to the Board:

a) A policy which lays down a framework in relation to remuneration of Directors, Key Managerial Personnel and Senior Management of the Company. The details of this policy are attached as Annexure B in this report and

b) Further, Policy for selection criteria of Directors and Senior Management and Criteria for determining qualifications, positive attributes and director independence is also attached as Annexure C to this Report.

CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

Pursuant to Section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 and rules made there under, every company having net worth of Rupees five hundred crores or more, or turnover of rupees one thousand crores or more or a net profit of rupees five crores or more during the immediately preceding financial year shall constitute a Corporate Social Responsibility Committee of the Board. However, it is not applicable in case of your Company. Hence there is no need to form Corporate Social Responsibility Committee and Corporate Social Responsibility Policy for the company as per the requirement of the Companies Act, 2013.

BOARD EVALUATION

SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 mandates that the Board shall monitor and review the Board evaluation framework. The Companies Act, 2013 states that a formal annual evaluation needs to be made by the Board of its own performance and that of its committees and individual directors. Schedule IV of the Companies Act, 2013, states that the performance evaluation of independent directors shall be done by the entire Board of Directors, excluding the director being evaluated.

The evaluation of all the directors and the Board as a whole and that of its committee was conducted based on the criteria and framework adopted by the Board. Board has engaged Nomination and Remuneration Committee for carrying out the evaluation and their finding were shared with the board that had discussed and analyze its performance during the year. The Board approved the evaluation results as collated by the nomination and remuneration committee.

The exclusive meeting of Independent Directors was held to evaluate the performance of the Board, non-Independent Directors & the Chairman.

The performance evaluation of committee’s and board as a whole was done on the basis of questionnaire which was circulated among the board members and committee members and on receiving the inputs from them, their performance was assessed.

Lastly, performance evaluation of individual directors was done on the basis of self-evaluation forms which were circulated among the directors and on receiving the duly filled forms, their performance was assessed.

DIVIDEND DISTRIBUTION POLICY

Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 43A of Listing Regulations, the Dividend Distribution Policy is given in "Annexure D", forming part of this Report and is also available on the website of the Company at www.panindiacorp.com

FAMILIARIZATION PROGRAMME AND TRAINING OF INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS

The details of programmes for familiarization of Independent Directors with the company, their roles and responsibilities in the company, business model of the company and other related matter are put on the website of the Company at the link: http://www.panindiacorp.com/familirisation_policy.pdf

To familiarize the new inductees as independent director with the strategy, operations and functions of our Company, the executive directors make presentations to the inductee’s about the Companys organization structure, finance, human resources, facilities and risk management.

Further, at the time of appointment of an independent director, the Company issues a formal letter of appointment outlining his/her role, function, duties and responsibilities as a director. The Formal format of the letter of appointment is available on our website (http://www.panindiacorp.com/docs.html).

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

Your Company has implemented all the stipulations of the Corporate Governance Practices set out by the Securities and Exchange Board of India and as provided in SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. A separate section on Report of Corporate Governance forms an integral part of the Annual Report.

The requisite certificate from the Company Secretary in Practice regarding compliance of conditions of Corporate Governance as stipulated under SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 is attached as Annexure E of the Director’s Report.

MANAGEMENTS’ DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS REPORT

Managements’ Discussion and Analysis Report for the year under review, as stipulated under SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 is presented in a separate section forming Annexure F of the Director’s Report.

PARTICULARS OF EMPLOYEES AND RELATED DISCLOSURES

In terms of the provisions of Section 197(12) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rules 5(2) and 5(3) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, there is no employee in the company, which draws the remuneration in excess of the limits set out in the said rules. Further, the details of top 10 employees in terms of Remuneration Drawn as per provisions of Section 197(12) of the Act read with Rules 5(2) and 5(3) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 and Disclosures pertaining to remuneration and other details of directors & KMP as required under Section 197(12) of the Act read with Rule 5(1) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 are enclosed as Annexure G.

CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION AND RESEARCH & DEVELOPMENT AND FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS AND OUTGO

Particulars relating to energy conservation, technology absorption, foreign exchange earnings and outgo, as required to be disclosed under Section 134 (3) (m) of the Companies Act, 2013read with the Rule 8(3) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 are given hereunder:

CONSERVATION OF ENERGY

i.) Steps taken or impact on conservation of energy: Energy conservation efforts are ongoing activities. During the year under review further efforts were made to ensure optimum utilization of electricity.

ii.) Steps taken by the company for utilizing alternate sources of energy: Nil, as your company does not carry any manufacturing activities

iii.) The Capital investment on energy conservation equipments: Nil

TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION, ADAPTION & INNOVATION AND RESEARCH & DEVELOPMENT

No research & development or technical absorption or adaption & innovation taken place in the company during the Financial Year 2023-24, the details as per rule 8(3) of the companies (Accounts) Rules 2014 are as follows:

i) Efforts made towards technology absorption: - Nil ii) Benefits derived like product improvement, cost reduction, product development or import substitution: Nil

iii) In case of imported technology (imported during the last 3 years reckoned from the beginning of the financial year)-

a) Details of technology imported: Nil b) Year of Import: Nil c) Whether the technology been fully absorbed: Nil d) Areas where absorption has not taken place and the reasons there of: Nil

iv) Expenditure incurred on Research and Development: Nil

FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS AND OUTGO

As your Company does not deal in Foreign Exchange, therefore the particulars relating to Foreign Exchange Earnings and Outgo are not applicable to your Company.

Foreign Exchange Earnings: Nil Foreign Exchange Outgo: Nil

DIRECTOR’S RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT

To the best of our knowledge and belief and according to the information and explanations obtained by them, your Directors confirmed the following statement in terms of Section 134(3) (c) of the Companies Act, 2013:

1) That in preparation of Annual Accounts for the year ended March 31st, 2024; the applicable accounting standards have been followed and there are no material departures from the same;

2) The directors had selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true & fair view of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31st, 2024 and of the Profit and Loss of the Company for the year ended on that date;

3) That the Directors have taken proper & sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;

4) The directors have prepared the annual accounts on a going concern basis;

5) That the directors had laid down internal financial controls to be followed by the Company and that such internal financial controls are adequate and were operating effectively;

6) That the directors had devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems were adequate and operating effectively.

LISTING OF SECURITIES

The Company’s Equity Shares are listed on following stock exchanges:

i. The Bombay Stock Exchange Limited

GENERAL

Your Director states that no disclosure or reporting is required in respect of the following items as there were no transactions on these items during the year under review: -

a) Details relating to deposits covered under Chapter V of the Act. b) Issue of the equity shares with differential rights as to dividend, voting or otherwise. c) Issue of shares (including sweat equity shares) to directors or employees of the Company. d) Issue of Employee Stock Option Scheme to employees of the company.

e) As there is no subsidiary and none holding company of your company, and Managing Director of the company does not receive any remuneration or commission from those companies.

f) No significant or material orders were passed by the regulators or courts or tribunals, which impact the going concern status and Company’s operations in future.

g) Purchase of or subscription for shares in the company by the employees of the company.

Your Directors further state that: -

a) The Company has zero tolerance for sexual harassment and during the year under review, there were no complaint received and no cases filed pursuant to the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013.

b) And there is no change in the nature of business of company during the year.

c) During the year under review, there were no applications made or any proceeding pending in the name of the company under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016

d) During the year under review there has been no one time settlement of loans taken from the Banks or Financial Institutions.

INDUSTRIAL AND HUMAN RELATIONS

Since the Company is not into any kind of manufacturing activity, there is no matter to discuss about industrial relations and the Company is maintaining cordial relations with its staff members.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENT

Your Directors take this opportunity to place on record their appreciation for the shareholders, bankers and other business associates for their forbearance, understanding and support to the Company. They also wish to place on record their great appreciation of the commitment, sense of involvement and dedication exhibited by each staff member in the overall development, growth and prosperity of the company.