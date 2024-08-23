|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|22 Sep 2024
|27 Aug 2024
|AGM 22/09/2024 Intimation of the 40th Annual General Meeting and Book Closure w.r.t, the 40th Annual General Meeting scheduled to be held on Sunday, 22nd September 2024 at 11:00 A.M. IST (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 23/08/2024) With reference to the Intimation made under regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 dated 23.08.2024 we wish to present this Corrigendum due to inadvertent typographical error and request to read the same as Date & Time of the Annual General Meeting is Sunday, 22.09.2024 at 11:30 A.M. instead of Sunday, 22.09.2024 at 11:00 A.M. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 27.08.2024) Summary of the Proceedings of the 40th Annual General Meeting of the Company (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 22.09.2024)
