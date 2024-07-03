Pan India Corporation Ltd Summary

Pan India Corporation Limited was incorporated in Feb.84 under the name Fairdeal Leasing Finance and Investment Company to carry out various financial activities. Its name was changed to the present one in Jan.95 because of the shift in its thrust on information technology. SRGL was promoted by Siddharth Jain. The main business is to invest in ,buy, sell , transfer, hypothecate , deal in and disposes of any shares , stocks debentures, debenture stock, securities , properties of any other company including securities of any government, Local Authority , bonds and certificates and properties. The company made a rights issue of 39.90 lac zero-interest FCDs of Rs 100 aggregating Rs 39.9 cr in Dec.95. The issue was to finance the capital cost of carrying on the activities in software development and exports, computer education, multimedia, registrar and share transfer business, etc. In 1998-99, the company has acquired the running business of Silison Valley Information Technology Corporation. It has also entered into an understanding with Datapro whereby it purchased a part of the running business of SRGL.In the year 2000, the company has picked up substantial equity stakes in two Infotech companies - VSoft Services and EL Net-3L. The acquisition of VSoft will provide the company a substantial market share in multi-lingual products and solutions market. The strategic alliance with EL Net-3L is expected to prove a better resource for its expert manpower requirement.M/s. Ujjwal Infrastructure Private Limited became the Associate Company during the year 2018-19 and as a result, it ceases to be Associate Company of the Company w.e.f 31st March, 2023.During the Financial Year 2022-2023, M/s. Mitika Traders Private Limited was made a Subsidiary of the Company.