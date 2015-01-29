To the Members of Panchsheel Organics Limited

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

1. Opinion

We have audited the standalone financial statements of Panchsheel Organics Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the balance sheet as at 31st March 2024, and the statement of Profit and Loss, statement of changes in equity and statement of cash flows for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Act in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Ind AS and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, and profit, total comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

2. Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the CODE OF ETHICS issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules there under, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

3. Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. There are no key audit matters to communicate. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

4. Emphasis of Matter a. The records of fixed assets as per requirements of clause I of Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), are not maintained as required by the Companies Act, 2013.

5. Managements Responsibility for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate implementation and maintenance of accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statement that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error. In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so. Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

6. Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

7. Other Matter

The Company is require to appoint Internal Auditor as per the requirement of section 138 read with Rule 13 of Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014, but has not appointed any during the year under audit.

8. Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in the "Annexure B" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

9. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

(c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss, and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2023 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the director is disqualified from being appointed as a director in terms of section 164(2)(a) of the Companies Act, 2013 as on 31st March, 2024.

(f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure A".

(g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its financial statements Refer Note 27 to the financial statements;

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company

Annexure-A to the Independent Auditors Report.

Referred to in paragraph 9(f) of the Independent Auditors Report of even date to the members of Panchsheel Organics Limited on the Ind AS financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2024.

Report on the Internal Financial Controls over financial reporting under Clause (i) of Subsection 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

1. We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Panchsheel

Organics Limited ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the Ind AS financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date. Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

2. The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on "the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI)". These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

3. Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Act to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial control, both applicable to an audit of internal financial control and both issued by ICAI. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that I comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

4. Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the Ind AS financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

5. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

6. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of Ind AS financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of Ind AS financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the Ind AS financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

7. Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

8. In our opinion, subject to our note no.7 Other Matter of the main report, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2023, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company - commensurate with the size of the company and nature of its business considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

Annexure-B to the Independent Auditors Report.

Referred to in paragraph (7) of the Independent Auditors Report of even date to the members of Panchsheel Organics Limited on the Ind AS financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2024. (i) (a) (A) The Company has not maintained proper records showing full particulars including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment. The management explained that the records was maintained but has been misplaced and the new records are under preparation.

(B) The Company does not have any intangible assets hence no records require.

(b) The management explained that they are require to submit details of plant every five years with FDA and a list of plant and equipments is prepared and physically verified by the management once in a year. Due to proper internal control in the factory there are no chance of any discrepancies. As per the management there were no discrepancies noticed but, in absence of proper records, in our opinion, it is difficult to report whether any material discrepancies have been noticed and dealt with properly in books of accounts;

(c) According to information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, we are of the opinion that the title deeds of all the immovable properties (other than properties where the company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee and self-constructed properties) disclosed in the financial statements are held in the name of the company;

(d) AS per the information furnished and verification of the records the company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) or intangible assets or both during the year;

(e) As per the information provided by the management and from verification of the records, in our opinion there are no proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made there under, if so, whether the company has appropriately disclosed the details in its financial statements;

(ii) (a) As informed to us and from verification of records the Physical verification of inventory is conducted once in a year by the management, In our opinion the coverage and procedure of such verification by the management is appropriate; a minor discrepancies were noticed and have been properly dealt with in the books of account;

(b)As per the information and verification of the records, The company has not been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets;

(iii) According to information and explanation provided and from verification of the records, In our opinion, during the year, the company has not made any investments, or provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties. Hence sub clause a, b, c, d, e and f of clause iii is not applicable;

(iv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us and from verification of the records, the Company has not granted any loans or made any investments or provided any guarantees, and security, to the companies covered under section 185. Further the Company has complied with the provisions of Section 186 of the Companies Act;

(v) From verification of the records, in our opinion the Company has not accepted any deposits during the year from the public within the meaning of the provisions of section 73 to 76 of the Companies act, 2013 and rules framed there under;

(vi) The maintenance of cost records has been specified by the Central Government under sub-section (1) of section 148 of the Companies Act and management informed that they have made and maintained the records;

(vii) (a) According to the information and explanation given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, in our opinion, the company is regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Services Tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, sales-tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and any other statutory dues to the appropriate authorities. and if not, the extent of the arrears of outstanding statutory dues as on the last day of the financial year concerned for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable, shall be indicated;

(b) According to the information and explanation provided to us and the records of the Company verified by us, the outstanding dues of Sales Tax, VAT, Income tax and excise duty which have not been deposited on account of dispute with the appropriate authorities are as under;

Sr. No Name of the Statue Nature of Dues Amt Due Amount paid Period to which the amt. relates Forum where dispute is pending 1 Income Tax Act, 1961 80HHC/80IA/ MAT/Regular Demand 152710/- - FY 2005-06 Rectification filed 2 Income Tax Act, 1961 80HHC/80IA/ MAT/Regular Demand 8598/- - FY 2012-13 Rectification Filed 3 Income Tax Act, 1961 80HHC/80IA/ MAT/Regular Demand 630140/- - FY 2016-17 Rectification filed 4 Income Tax Act, 1961 80HHC/80IA/ MAT 36600/- - FY 2017-18 The Income Tax Appellate Tribunal, Indore. 5 Central Sales Tax & VAT Sales Tax Interest & Penalty 452310/- 207871/- FY 2005-06 The Honble Registrar, MP Commercial Tax Appellate Board, Bhopal (MP) 6 Central Sales Tax & VAT Sales Tax Interest & Penalty 273138/- 999800/- FY 2006-07 The Honble Registrar, MP Commercial Tax Appellate Board, Bhopal (MP) 7 Central Sales Tax & VAT Sales Tax Interest & Penalty 591395/- 230045/- FY 2007-08 The Honble Registrar, MP Commercial Tax Appellate Board, Bhopal (MP) 8 Central Sales Tax & VAT Sales Tax Interest & Penalty 688545/- 491900/- FY 2008-09 The Honble Registrar, MP Commercial Tax Appellate Board, Bhopal (MP) 9 Central Sales Tax & VAT Sales Tax Interest & Penalty 276114/- - FY 2008-09 The Honble Registrar, MP Commercial Tax Appellate Board, Bhopal (MP) 10 Central Sales Tax & VAT Sales Tax Interest & Penalty 426311/- 517055/- FY 2009-10 The Honble Registrar, MP Commercial Tax Appellate Board, Bhopal (MP) 11 Central Sales Tax & VAT Sales Tax Interest & Penalty 851350/- 154055/- FY 2010-11 The Honble Registrar, MP Commercial Tax Appellate Board, Bhopal (MP) 12 Central Sales Tax & VAT Sales Tax Interest & Penalty 497963/- 378597/- FY 2011-12 The Honble Registrar, MP Commercial Tax Appellate Board, Bhopal (MP) 13 Central Sales Tax & VAT Sales Tax Interest & Penalty 2234783/- 1838743/- FY 2012-13 The Honble Registrar, MP Commercial Tax Appellate Board, Bhopal (MP) 14 Central Sales Tax & VAT Sales Tax Interest & Penalty 57999/- 493152/- FY 2013-14 The Honble Registrar, MP Commercial Tax Appellate Board, Bhopal (MP) 15 Central Sales Tax & VAT Sales Tax Interest & Penalty 451780/- 170620/- FY 2014-15 The Honble Registrar, MP Commercial Tax Appellate Board, Bhopal (MP) 16 Central Sales Tax & VAT Sales Tax Interest & Penalty 332470/- 110834/- FY 2016-17 The Honble Registrar, MP Commercial Tax Appellate Board, Bhopal (MP)

(viii) According to information and explanation given to us by the management and from the verification of the records, in our opinion, there are no any transactions, not recorded in the books of accounts which have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessment under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961);

(ix) (a) Based on our audit procedures and the information and explanation given by the management, we are of the opinion that the company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender;

(b) As per the information, we are of the opinion that the company is not a declared willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender;

(c) As per the information and verification of records, in our opinion the Company has not availed any term loans during the year;

(d)In our opinion, the funds raised on short term basis have not been utilised for long term purposes;

(e) From verification of the records, in our opinion the company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures;

(f) From verification of the records, in our opinion, the company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies;

(x) (a) From verification of the records, in our opinion, the Company has not raised any moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year; (b) From verification of the records, in our opinion the company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partially or optionally convertible) during the year;

(xi) (a) During the course of our examination of the books and records of the Company carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practice and according to information and explanations given to us, we have neither come across any instances of material fraud by the or on the Company, has been noticed or reported during the year;

(b) No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government;

(c) As per the information and explanation furnished, there are no whistle-blower complaints received during the year by the company;

(xii) (a) As the Company is not a Nidhi company sub clause a, b and c of clause xii of the order are not applicable to the Company;

(xiii) As per the information and explanation provided by the company and from the verification of the records, in our opinion, all transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of Companies Act where applicable and the details have been disclosed properly in the Ind AS financial statements as required under Ind AS 24, Related Party Disclosures specified under section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules 2014;

(xiv) (a) The Company is require to appoint Internal Auditor as per the requirement of section 138 read with rule 13 of the Companies (Accounts) Rule 2014. But has not appointed any during the year under report;

(b) As the company has not appointed any internal auditor, there is no any report to be considered by us.

(xv) The company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him accordingly the provisions of section 192 of Companies Act are not applicable to the company;

(xvi) (a) We have been informed by the management and from the verification of the books of accounts, in our opinion, the Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 (2 of 1934);

(b) On verification of the books of accounts, we are of the opinion that the company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities without a valid Certificate of Registration (CoR) from the Reserve Bank of India as per the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934;

(c) On verification of the books of accounts, we are of the opinion that the company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India; (d) In our opinion, company does not have any CIC as part of the group;

(xvii) From verification of the books and records, in our opinion, the company has not incurred cash losses in the financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year;

(xviii) There has not been any resignation of the statutory auditors during the year;

(xix) On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, the auditors knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans, the auditor is of the opinion that no material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that company is capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date;

We however state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company, We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx) (a) As informed to us and by the management and verified by us , the amount to be spend under Corporate Social Responsibility as require under section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 is not a sizable amount that company can start a CSR project on its own hence the Company has donated the required amount to the other organization conducting the activities as per the requirements of CSR; Though till the date of signing the report, we have not been provided the confirmation from the organization that they have spent the amount donated by the company as per the requirements of CSR.

(xxi) The Company do not have any subsidiary or holding company hence reporting under this clause is not applicable.