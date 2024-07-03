Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorPharmaceuticals
Open₹28.6
Prev. Close₹15.98
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.01
Day's High₹29.4
Day's Low₹28.6
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹100.4
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)38.2
P/E18.9
EPS10.82
Divi. Yield0.39
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
13.17
18.14
10.03
5.02
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
111.86
77.92
37.38
34.67
Net Worth
125.03
96.06
47.41
39.69
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
49.49
50.49
48.23
42.38
yoy growth (%)
-1.98
4.69
13.8
5.75
Raw materials
-27.84
-30.34
-32.24
-27.09
As % of sales
56.26
60.08
66.85
63.92
Employee costs
-4.56
-4.74
-4.44
-4.09
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
7.29
7.31
5.65
5.18
Depreciation
-1.11
-1.11
-1.16
-1.22
Tax paid
-2.28
-2.02
-1.62
-1.51
Working capital
0.55
3.5
3
1.7
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-1.98
4.69
13.8
5.75
Op profit growth
1.35
23.24
0.83
2.98
EBIT growth
1.39
26.01
5.61
3.7
Net profit growth
-5.36
31.02
9.88
14.45
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd
SUNPHARMA
1,847.4
|160.93
|4,43,661.03
|863.29
|0.73
|5,123.67
|98.33
Divis Laboratories Ltd
DIVISLAB
5,891.65
|87.37
|1,60,495.67
|518
|0.5
|2,302
|513.62
Cipla Ltd
CIPLA
1,491.4
|28.81
|1,21,969.91
|1,178.16
|0.86
|3,969.86
|360.73
Mankind Pharma Ltd
MANKIND
2,884.55
|60.48
|1,21,222.47
|634.43
|0
|2,529.74
|334.18
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd
TORNTPHARM
3,362.95
|70.34
|1,15,066.28
|460
|0.82
|2,376
|222.38
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Mahendra Abhaychand Turakhia
Whole-time Director
Kishore Abhaychand Turakhia
Independent Director
Diwakar Mani Tripathi
Independent Director
Shambhnath Chakravarti
Independent Director
Darshana Vishal Shah
Director
Rajesh Turakhia
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Nikhil Borana
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Panchsheel Organics Ltd
Summary
Incorporated as a private limited company in 1989, Panchsheel Organics (POL) was later converted into a public limited company in 1992. The Indore-based company is promoted by Mahendra Turakhia and Kishore Turakhia. It came out with a public issue of 19,07,300 equity shares of Rs 10 each for cash at par aggregating to Rs 1.91 crs in Feb.96, to expand the manufacturing capacities of bulk drugs. The Company is a manufacturer and exporter of Active Pharma Ingredients (APIs), Intermediates & Finished Formulations (both Human & Veterinary), having a wide experience of more than three decades in the healthcare field. The multipurpose manufacturing unit of the Company is situated at Madhya Pradesh, in the Central Province of India at Indore. It is well equipped with most modern production facilities and latest equipments capable of undertaking large orders and complex reactions covering 4 manufacturing blocks. The Company has two other manufacturing units in the name of Suneeta Chemicals and Paramount Organics, both located in Indore.In 2005-06, the Company introduced formulations i.e. Tablets, Capsules, Syrups, Ointment in the local and export market.
The Panchsheel Organics Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹29 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Panchsheel Organics Ltd is ₹38.20 Cr. as of 29 Jan ‘15
The PE and PB ratios of Panchsheel Organics Ltd is 18.9 and 2.05 as of 29 Jan ‘15
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Panchsheel Organics Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Panchsheel Organics Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 29 Jan ‘15
Panchsheel Organics Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 11.27%, 3 Years at 19.49%, 1 Year at 17.60%, 6 Month at 26.31%, 3 Month at -13.43% and 1 Month at 6.23%.
