Summary

Incorporated as a private limited company in 1989, Panchsheel Organics (POL) was later converted into a public limited company in 1992. The Indore-based company is promoted by Mahendra Turakhia and Kishore Turakhia. It came out with a public issue of 19,07,300 equity shares of Rs 10 each for cash at par aggregating to Rs 1.91 crs in Feb.96, to expand the manufacturing capacities of bulk drugs. The Company is a manufacturer and exporter of Active Pharma Ingredients (APIs), Intermediates & Finished Formulations (both Human & Veterinary), having a wide experience of more than three decades in the healthcare field. The multipurpose manufacturing unit of the Company is situated at Madhya Pradesh, in the Central Province of India at Indore. It is well equipped with most modern production facilities and latest equipments capable of undertaking large orders and complex reactions covering 4 manufacturing blocks. The Company has two other manufacturing units in the name of Suneeta Chemicals and Paramount Organics, both located in Indore.In 2005-06, the Company introduced formulations i.e. Tablets, Capsules, Syrups, Ointment in the local and export market.

