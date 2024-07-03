iifl-logo-icon 1
Panchsheel Organics Ltd Share Price

29
(81.48%)
Jan 29, 2015|12:00:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open28.6
  • Day's High29.4
  • 52 Wk High0
  • Prev. Close15.98
  • Day's Low28.6
  • 52 Wk Low 0
  • Turnover (lac)0.01
  • P/E18.9
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value100.4
  • EPS10.82
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)38.2
  • Div. Yield0.39
No Records Found

Panchsheel Organics Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Pharmaceuticals

Open

28.6

Prev. Close

15.98

Turnover(Lac.)

0.01

Day's High

29.4

Day's Low

28.6

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

100.4

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

38.2

P/E

18.9

EPS

10.82

Divi. Yield

0.39

Panchsheel Organics Ltd Corporate Action

9 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 09 Sep, 2024

11 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

9 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

14 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.8

Record Date: 28 Nov, 2024

Panchsheel Organics Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Panchsheel Organics Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:13 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 56.12%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 56.12%

Non-Promoter- 1.13%

Institutions: 1.13%

Non-Institutions: 42.73%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Panchsheel Organics Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

13.17

18.14

10.03

5.02

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

111.86

77.92

37.38

34.67

Net Worth

125.03

96.06

47.41

39.69

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

49.49

50.49

48.23

42.38

yoy growth (%)

-1.98

4.69

13.8

5.75

Raw materials

-27.84

-30.34

-32.24

-27.09

As % of sales

56.26

60.08

66.85

63.92

Employee costs

-4.56

-4.74

-4.44

-4.09

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

7.29

7.31

5.65

5.18

Depreciation

-1.11

-1.11

-1.16

-1.22

Tax paid

-2.28

-2.02

-1.62

-1.51

Working capital

0.55

3.5

3

1.7

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-1.98

4.69

13.8

5.75

Op profit growth

1.35

23.24

0.83

2.98

EBIT growth

1.39

26.01

5.61

3.7

Net profit growth

-5.36

31.02

9.88

14.45

No Record Found

Panchsheel Organics Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd

SUNPHARMA

1,847.4

160.934,43,661.03863.290.735,123.6798.33

Divis Laboratories Ltd

DIVISLAB

5,891.65

87.371,60,495.675180.52,302513.62

Cipla Ltd

CIPLA

1,491.4

28.811,21,969.911,178.160.863,969.86360.73

Mankind Pharma Ltd

MANKIND

2,884.55

60.481,21,222.47634.4302,529.74334.18

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd

TORNTPHARM

3,362.95

70.341,15,066.284600.822,376222.38

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Panchsheel Organics Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Mahendra Abhaychand Turakhia

Whole-time Director

Kishore Abhaychand Turakhia

Independent Director

Diwakar Mani Tripathi

Independent Director

Shambhnath Chakravarti

Independent Director

Darshana Vishal Shah

Director

Rajesh Turakhia

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Nikhil Borana

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Panchsheel Organics Ltd

Summary

Summary

Incorporated as a private limited company in 1989, Panchsheel Organics (POL) was later converted into a public limited company in 1992. The Indore-based company is promoted by Mahendra Turakhia and Kishore Turakhia. It came out with a public issue of 19,07,300 equity shares of Rs 10 each for cash at par aggregating to Rs 1.91 crs in Feb.96, to expand the manufacturing capacities of bulk drugs. The Company is a manufacturer and exporter of Active Pharma Ingredients (APIs), Intermediates & Finished Formulations (both Human & Veterinary), having a wide experience of more than three decades in the healthcare field. The multipurpose manufacturing unit of the Company is situated at Madhya Pradesh, in the Central Province of India at Indore. It is well equipped with most modern production facilities and latest equipments capable of undertaking large orders and complex reactions covering 4 manufacturing blocks. The Company has two other manufacturing units in the name of Suneeta Chemicals and Paramount Organics, both located in Indore.In 2005-06, the Company introduced formulations i.e. Tablets, Capsules, Syrups, Ointment in the local and export market.
Company FAQs

What is the Panchsheel Organics Ltd share price today?

The Panchsheel Organics Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹29 today.

What is the Market Cap of Panchsheel Organics Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Panchsheel Organics Ltd is ₹38.20 Cr. as of 29 Jan ‘15

What is the PE and PB ratio of Panchsheel Organics Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Panchsheel Organics Ltd is 18.9 and 2.05 as of 29 Jan ‘15

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Panchsheel Organics Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Panchsheel Organics Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Panchsheel Organics Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 29 Jan ‘15

What is the CAGR of Panchsheel Organics Ltd?

Panchsheel Organics Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 11.27%, 3 Years at 19.49%, 1 Year at 17.60%, 6 Month at 26.31%, 3 Month at -13.43% and 1 Month at 6.23%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Panchsheel Organics Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Panchsheel Organics Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

