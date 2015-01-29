Panchsheel Organics Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
13.17
18.14
10.03
5.02
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
111.86
77.92
37.38
34.67
Net Worth
125.03
96.06
47.41
39.69
Minority Interest
Debt
6.31
5.58
4.11
3.76
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.25
0.14
0.19
0.21
Total Liabilities
131.59
101.78
51.71
43.66
Fixed Assets
19.38
11.22
8.85
8.56
Intangible Assets
Investments
3.06
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.74
0.5
0.47
0.51
Networking Capital
86.32
86.35
40.34
30.12
Inventories
39.52
32.44
25.26
18.79
Inventory Days
138.56
Sundry Debtors
39.47
38.79
32.52
18.98
Debtor Days
139.96
Other Current Assets
35.05
36.16
4.95
6.78
Sundry Creditors
-21.33
-15.88
-16.82
-11.57
Creditor Days
85.32
Other Current Liabilities
-6.39
-5.16
-5.57
-2.86
Cash
22.09
3.71
2.06
4.45
Total Assets
131.59
101.78
51.72
43.64
