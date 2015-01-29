iifl-logo-icon 1
Panchsheel Organics Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Jan 29, 2015|12:00:00 AM

Panch.Organics FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

7.29

7.31

5.65

5.18

Depreciation

-1.11

-1.11

-1.16

-1.22

Tax paid

-2.28

-2.02

-1.62

-1.51

Working capital

0.55

3.5

3

1.7

Other operating items

Operating

4.45

7.67

5.87

4.15

Capital expenditure

1.79

0.44

0.99

0.79

Free cash flow

6.24

8.11

6.86

4.95

Equity raised

59.95

50.47

43.39

37.1

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

-0.56

-0.56

-0.8

-1.05

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

65.63

58.01

49.45

41

