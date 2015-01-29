Panchsheel Organics Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
7.29
7.31
5.65
5.18
Depreciation
-1.11
-1.11
-1.16
-1.22
Tax paid
-2.28
-2.02
-1.62
-1.51
Working capital
0.55
3.5
3
1.7
Other operating items
Operating
4.45
7.67
5.87
4.15
Capital expenditure
1.79
0.44
0.99
0.79
Free cash flow
6.24
8.11
6.86
4.95
Equity raised
59.95
50.47
43.39
37.1
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
-0.56
-0.56
-0.8
-1.05
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
65.63
58.01
49.45
41
