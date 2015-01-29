Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
49.49
50.49
48.23
42.38
yoy growth (%)
-1.98
4.69
13.8
5.75
Raw materials
-27.84
-30.34
-32.24
-27.09
As % of sales
56.26
60.08
66.85
63.92
Employee costs
-4.56
-4.74
-4.44
-4.09
As % of sales
9.23
9.4
9.22
9.65
Other costs
-8.41
-6.86
-4.6
-4.32
As % of sales (Other Cost)
17
13.59
9.55
10.19
Operating profit
8.65
8.54
6.93
6.87
OPM
17.49
16.91
14.36
16.21
Depreciation
-1.11
-1.11
-1.16
-1.22
Interest expense
-0.43
-0.3
-0.38
-0.53
Other income
0.17
0.18
0.27
0.07
Profit before tax
7.29
7.31
5.65
5.18
Taxes
-2.28
-2.02
-1.62
-1.51
Tax rate
-31.36
-27.65
-28.65
-29.17
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
5
5.28
4.03
3.67
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
5
5.28
4.03
3.67
yoy growth (%)
-5.36
31.02
9.88
14.45
NPM
10.11
10.47
8.36
8.66
