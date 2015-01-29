iifl-logo-icon 1
Panchsheel Organics Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

29
(81.48%)
Jan 29, 2015

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

49.49

50.49

48.23

42.38

yoy growth (%)

-1.98

4.69

13.8

5.75

Raw materials

-27.84

-30.34

-32.24

-27.09

As % of sales

56.26

60.08

66.85

63.92

Employee costs

-4.56

-4.74

-4.44

-4.09

As % of sales

9.23

9.4

9.22

9.65

Other costs

-8.41

-6.86

-4.6

-4.32

As % of sales (Other Cost)

17

13.59

9.55

10.19

Operating profit

8.65

8.54

6.93

6.87

OPM

17.49

16.91

14.36

16.21

Depreciation

-1.11

-1.11

-1.16

-1.22

Interest expense

-0.43

-0.3

-0.38

-0.53

Other income

0.17

0.18

0.27

0.07

Profit before tax

7.29

7.31

5.65

5.18

Taxes

-2.28

-2.02

-1.62

-1.51

Tax rate

-31.36

-27.65

-28.65

-29.17

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

5

5.28

4.03

3.67

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

5

5.28

4.03

3.67

yoy growth (%)

-5.36

31.02

9.88

14.45

NPM

10.11

10.47

8.36

8.66

