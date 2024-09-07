iifl-logo-icon 1
Panchsheel Organics Ltd Dividend

PurposeAnnouncement DateEx-DateRecord DateDividend AmountDividend per ShareRemark
Dividend14 Nov 202428 Nov 202428 Nov 20240.88Interim
Outcome of Board Meeting held on Thursday, 14th November, 2024 Declaration an Interim Dividend of Rs. 0.80 per share on the Equity Shares of the face value of Rs. 10/- each for the quarter ended 30th September, 2024.
Dividend29 May 202423 Sep 202423 Sep 20240.88Final
Recommended a final dividend of Rs. 0.80/- per share on the Equity Shares of the face value of Rs. 10/- each, subject to the approval of the shareholders at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company. The Board of directors of Panchsheel Organics Limited hereby fixes record date for the purpose of final dividend for the year 2023-24. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 07.09.2024)
Dividend14 Aug 202427 Aug 202427 Aug 20240.88Interim
Company has approved its quarterly financial results for the quarter ended 30.06.2024and declared a dividend of Rs.0.80paise per share of face value Rs.10/- each in its board meeting held on 14.08.24 Board fixes Record date for the purpose of Interim Dividend, and thus hereby revises the record date being filed previously on BSE. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 20/08/2024)
Dividend13 Feb 20247 Mar 20248 Mar 20240.080.8Interim
Outcome of Board Meeting Declared an Interim Dividend of Rs. 0.80 per share on the Equity Shares of the face value of Rs. 10/- each, for the financial year 2023-24. Revise Outcome Declared an Interim Dividend of Rs. 0.80 per share on the Equity Shares of the face value of Rs. 10/- each, for the financial year 2023-24 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 15.02.2024) Rs.0.0800 per share(0.8%)Interim Dividend (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.02.2024)

