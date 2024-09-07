Dividend 14 Nov 2024 28 Nov 2024 28 Nov 2024 0.8 8 Interim

Outcome of Board Meeting held on Thursday, 14th November, 2024 Declaration an Interim Dividend of Rs. 0.80 per share on the Equity Shares of the face value of Rs. 10/- each for the quarter ended 30th September, 2024.

Dividend 29 May 2024 23 Sep 2024 23 Sep 2024 0.8 8 Final

Recommended a final dividend of Rs. 0.80/- per share on the Equity Shares of the face value of Rs. 10/- each, subject to the approval of the shareholders at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company. The Board of directors of Panchsheel Organics Limited hereby fixes record date for the purpose of final dividend for the year 2023-24. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 07.09.2024)

Dividend 14 Aug 2024 27 Aug 2024 27 Aug 2024 0.8 8 Interim

Company has approved its quarterly financial results for the quarter ended 30.06.2024and declared a dividend of Rs.0.80paise per share of face value Rs.10/- each in its board meeting held on 14.08.24 Board fixes Record date for the purpose of Interim Dividend, and thus hereby revises the record date being filed previously on BSE. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 20/08/2024)

Dividend 13 Feb 2024 7 Mar 2024 8 Mar 2024 0.08 0.8 Interim