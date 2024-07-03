iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Panchsheel Organics Ltd Company Summary

29
(81.48%)
Jan 29, 2015|12:00:00 AM

Panchsheel Organics Ltd Summary

Incorporated as a private limited company in 1989, Panchsheel Organics (POL) was later converted into a public limited company in 1992. The Indore-based company is promoted by Mahendra Turakhia and Kishore Turakhia. It came out with a public issue of 19,07,300 equity shares of Rs 10 each for cash at par aggregating to Rs 1.91 crs in Feb.96, to expand the manufacturing capacities of bulk drugs. The Company is a manufacturer and exporter of Active Pharma Ingredients (APIs), Intermediates & Finished Formulations (both Human & Veterinary), having a wide experience of more than three decades in the healthcare field. The multipurpose manufacturing unit of the Company is situated at Madhya Pradesh, in the Central Province of India at Indore. It is well equipped with most modern production facilities and latest equipments capable of undertaking large orders and complex reactions covering 4 manufacturing blocks. The Company has two other manufacturing units in the name of Suneeta Chemicals and Paramount Organics, both located in Indore.In 2005-06, the Company introduced formulations i.e. Tablets, Capsules, Syrups, Ointment in the local and export market.

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.