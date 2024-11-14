Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 11 Nov 2024

PANCHSHEEL ORGANICS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice of Board Meeting to be held on Thursday 14th November PANCHSHEEL ORGANICS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Update on board meeting Outcome of Board Meeting held on Thursday, 14th November, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.11.2024)

Board Meeting 7 Sep 2024 30 Aug 2024

PANCHSHEEL ORGANICS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve THE MEETING OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF PANCHSHEEL ORGANICS LIMITED IS HEREBY SCHEDULED TO BE HELD ON 07TH SEPTEMBER 2024.

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 8 Aug 2024

PANCHSHEEL ORGANICS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Unaudited quarterly financial results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. 2. Declaration of Interim dividend for the June 2024 quarter. Company has approved its quarterly financial results for the quarter ended 30.06.2024and declared a dividend of Rs.0.80paise per share of face value Rs.10/- each in its board meeting held on 14.08.24. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/08/2024)

Board Meeting 29 May 2024 21 May 2024

PANCHSHEEL ORGANICS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. The Standalone Audited Financial Results along with the Auditor Report and Statement of Asset and Liabilities and Cash Flow Statement for the Quarter and year ended 31st March 2024; 2. To consider and recommend Dividend for the Financial Year 2023-24 3. To consider appointment of CS Sonia Verma as a Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the company. 4. Any other Business with the permission of the Chair. Outcome of the Board meeting held on 29.05.2024 for approval of quarterly and year ended 31.03.2024 financial results. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)

Board Meeting 28 Feb 2024 23 Feb 2024

PANCHSHEEL ORGANICS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve proposal to acquire a factory. Approved the proposal to acquire a factory premises. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 28/02/2024)

Board Meeting 13 Feb 2024 5 Feb 2024