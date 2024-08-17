iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Pariksha Fin-Invest-Lease Ltd Company Summary

12.5
(0%)
Feb 11, 2016|12:00:00 AM

Pariksha Fin-Invest-Lease Ltd Summary

Pariksha Fin-Invest-Lease Limited was originally incorporated in the name and style as Pariksha Fin-Invest-Lease Private Limited under the provisions of the Companies Act, 1956, as a Private Limited Company on February 11, 1994. The Company was converted into a Public Limited Company and the name was changed to Pariksha Fin-Invest-Lease Limited vide Fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated 2 March, 1995 issued by the aforesaid ROC. The Company is engaged in the business of investment in securities and providing loans and advances.The Company is registered with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) a non deposit taking NBFC.

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.