Pariksha Fin-Invest-Lease Ltd Summary

Pariksha Fin-Invest-Lease Limited was originally incorporated in the name and style as Pariksha Fin-Invest-Lease Private Limited under the provisions of the Companies Act, 1956, as a Private Limited Company on February 11, 1994. The Company was converted into a Public Limited Company and the name was changed to Pariksha Fin-Invest-Lease Limited vide Fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated 2 March, 1995 issued by the aforesaid ROC. The Company is engaged in the business of investment in securities and providing loans and advances.The Company is registered with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) a non deposit taking NBFC.