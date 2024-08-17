Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorFinance
Open₹12.5
Prev. Close₹0
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹12.5
Day's Low₹12.5
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹27.5
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)4.69
P/E1.84
EPS6.81
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Equity Capital
3.75
3.75
3.75
3.75
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
6.49
3.8
9.1
9.1
Net Worth
10.24
7.55
12.85
12.85
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.46
0.16
-0.4
-1.74
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,411.5
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,700.5
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.65
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.35
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.6
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
H N Tyagi
Managing Director
Amita Adlakha
Independent Director
Harish Kumar Dhingra
Independent Director
Gopalaiyer Ramarathnam
CFO & Company Secretary
Monika Tyagi
Pariksha Fin-Invest-Lease Limited was originally incorporated in the name and style as Pariksha Fin-Invest-Lease Private Limited under the provisions of the Companies Act, 1956, as a Private Limited Company on February 11, 1994. The Company was converted into a Public Limited Company and the name was changed to Pariksha Fin-Invest-Lease Limited vide Fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated 2 March, 1995 issued by the aforesaid ROC. The Company is engaged in the business of investment in securities and providing loans and advances.The Company is registered with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) a non deposit taking NBFC.
