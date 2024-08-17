iifl-logo-icon 1
Pariksha Fin-Invest-Lease Ltd Share Price

12.5
(0%)
Feb 11, 2016|12:00:00 AM

Pariksha Fin-Invest-Lease Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

12.5

Prev. Close

0

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

12.5

Day's Low

12.5

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

27.5

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

4.69

P/E

1.84

EPS

6.81

Divi. Yield

0

Pariksha Fin-Invest-Lease Ltd Corporate Action

Pariksha Fin-Invest-Lease Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Pariksha Fin-Invest-Lease Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:40 AM
Sep-2022Jun-2022Mar-2022Dec-2021
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 67.55%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 67.55%

Non-Promoter- 32.44%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 32.44%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Pariksha Fin-Invest-Lease Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Equity Capital

3.75

3.75

3.75

3.75

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

6.49

3.8

9.1

9.1

Net Worth

10.24

7.55

12.85

12.85

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.46

0.16

-0.4

-1.74

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

Pariksha Fin-Invest-Lease Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,411.5

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,700.5

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.65

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.35

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.6

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Pariksha Fin-Invest-Lease Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

H N Tyagi

Managing Director

Amita Adlakha

Independent Director

Harish Kumar Dhingra

Independent Director

Gopalaiyer Ramarathnam

CFO & Company Secretary

Monika Tyagi

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Pariksha Fin-Invest-Lease Ltd

Summary

Pariksha Fin-Invest-Lease Limited was originally incorporated in the name and style as Pariksha Fin-Invest-Lease Private Limited under the provisions of the Companies Act, 1956, as a Private Limited Company on February 11, 1994. The Company was converted into a Public Limited Company and the name was changed to Pariksha Fin-Invest-Lease Limited vide Fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated 2 March, 1995 issued by the aforesaid ROC. The Company is engaged in the business of investment in securities and providing loans and advances.The Company is registered with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) a non deposit taking NBFC.
