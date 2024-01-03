Parsoli Corporation Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
28.03
28.03
28.03
28.03
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-40.63
-39.69
-38.11
-36.11
Net Worth
-12.6
-11.66
-10.08
-8.08
Minority Interest
Debt
10.18
9.88
9.16
7.29
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
-2.42
-1.78
-0.91
-0.78
Fixed Assets
1.13
1.13
1.13
1.13
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-3.78
-3.14
-2.26
-2.24
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
2.15
2.1
2.1
1.57
Sundry Creditors
-4.13
-3.87
-0.04
-0.06
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-1.8
-1.37
-4.32
-3.75
Cash
0.22
0.22
0.21
0.32
Total Assets
-2.43
-1.79
-0.92
-0.79
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.