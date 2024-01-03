iifl-logo
Parsoli Corporation Ltd Balance Sheet

0
(0%)

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Equity Capital

28.03

28.03

28.03

28.03

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-40.63

-39.69

-38.11

-36.11

Net Worth

-12.6

-11.66

-10.08

-8.08

Minority Interest

Debt

10.18

9.88

9.16

7.29

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

-2.42

-1.78

-0.91

-0.78

Fixed Assets

1.13

1.13

1.13

1.13

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

-3.78

-3.14

-2.26

-2.24

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

2.15

2.1

2.1

1.57

Sundry Creditors

-4.13

-3.87

-0.04

-0.06

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

-1.8

-1.37

-4.32

-3.75

Cash

0.22

0.22

0.21

0.32

Total Assets

-2.43

-1.79

-0.92

-0.79

